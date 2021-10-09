What would the world be like without the internet?

The failure of Facebook officially lasted 6 hours initial reports spoke of a problem with Facebook’s own DNS and routing tables. We already explained why these are important and how their disappearance left us without the servers of some of the largest companies in the market.

So far the consequences have been more than negative for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, as expected. Confidence in your brand has waned and you have lost a lot of indirect money in the form of stocks and bonds. However, today we want to talk about the consequences that users faced.

How much money did you lose, Mark?

What’s more, let’s ask ourselves: What would have happened if, as it seemed at some point, all internet services had failed? Not good, probably. The penetration of the internet in our lives is so deep that we would be facing a chain of logistical, labor and economic problems that would lead to quite deep emotional wounds

Offline at other times

How would we get to this point? Well, last Monday there was a software problem, basically. However, a widespread problem with Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Apple is almost impossible. Everyone would have to make the same mistake and still there are other minor services that would remain working.

In fact, the closest thing to a total disconnection like the one mentioned in Blade Runner 2049 is what happened with Facebook because with Zuckerberg’s company several services went down. Before this there was a problem a few months ago with Electronic Arts, the company behind video games like FIFA and Apex Legends.

A black hole left millions of people without Fortnite for two days.

And if we continue in video games we also remember when Epic Games closed Fortnite directly for two days to launch a new episode. So you see, there is nothing close to a total blackout, only partial drops for a few hours.

Politics involved

From the BBC they aim that each country has its own “button” to deactivate the internet, but that this is more difficult to “press” when there are many companies involved.

There are records from “unconnected” countries like North Korea, but we also know that this is voluntary censorship and not failures. Also, there is no button to turn off everyone’s internet. The connections, servers and other necessary hardware is distributed by many facilities in different countries with a high level of security.

Even Google can’t get somewhere.

There are also submarine connections that allow communication between different continents. A terrorist attack on these, or a catastrophe, would break the connection between countries and entire continents. But not between countries in the same region. So again, this example falls short.

Then we only have a catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions (pun intended) that ends everything, or an orchestrated and perfect cyber attack. However, if no one has tried yet, it is for something. Not only is it difficult, but it would require inhumane synchronization in different facilities and countries, as well as logistics that can fail at the first suspicion from the authorities.

In Mr. Robot they attacked different headquarters of a conglomerate.

Psychological blow

What would happen in the event that a cyberattack or a software error left us without an internet connection? For many it is simply going back to the 80s, or much earlier. But experts like William Dutton, a professor at the University of Michigan, point the other way. There is a large part of the population that was formed with the internet at their side, these people do not know anything other than the instantaneous and constant communication resource.

Snatching up external functionality that we take for granted would do a lot of damage, especially to people who are unknowingly addicted to this connection to an online community. This does not even refer only to those who create content, but above all to the so-called “lurkers”, the majority of the internet that surfs without interacting or commenting with anyone.

Everyone has tried to play it at least once.

The absence of a constant community would bring a feeling of loneliness, especially in those under 20 years old, people who had access to a PC with an internet connection forever. Things would get worse as we get closer to teenagers and even children, they don’t even know life before smartphones.

Nor can we ignore the adults, some if they lived the pre-internet era without problems. But they already have more time using it or directly the constant connection has given them a security that they did not have before. As you can see, in terms of psychological issues, things start badly, at the level of the beginning of the pandemic with many people suffering from depression and anxiety due to not being able to socialize in public and in person.

Digital economy

In labor aspects, according to Scott Borg, representative of the Cyber ​​Consequences Unit, there would not be too many problems. However, his latest research was done in 2008, a lot has changed the world since then and there are no longer a few companies that work remotely.

Borg mentioned in his research that the economy will continue to function no matter what. And that we would only begin to see logistical problems if the disconnection takes more than 3 days. However, this research was done 12 years before the coronavirus, right now it is very difficult to discern the consequences of a total disconnection.

Digital marketing is based on these four.

It seems that the impact would be much more brutal today, especially if we take into account the importance of digital marketing with social networks, the presence and rise of cryptocurrencies and, above all, the existence of digital money, debit accounts, credit records, etc.

It is worth noting that the stock market, Wall Street and company work independently of the internet. However, the vast majority invest remotely, so there would be a significant decrease in the number of operations until eventually it becomes impossible to keep records of short sellers, loans, brokers.

What happened to GameStop would not be possible without internet and networks

Companies on the edge of the abyss

If we go to technology, network and video game companies, we are talking about absolute chaos. Loss of assets, lack of access to basic functions, lack of video calls, conferences, emails. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and company live off these services, they would not go bankrupt, but the users who use them would be orphaned. In general terms, the fall of the internet in general would force us to rethink life as we know it.

The only thing Borg may be right even today is when it comes to transportation. Buses, trains and planes do not need the internet to take us anywhere, in theory neither do universities, schools, libraries and institutions that base their existence on physical objects.

We would have to go back to the Library.

However, Borg himself does not consider that an internet crash will massively take us out to the streets to interact or socialize. In fact, it considers that labor productivity in SMEs would increase, as long as we can keep basic records on paper.

On the other hand, if the disconnection lasted only one day, the impact should not be too great. The current system machine is well oiled and can operate without a day of work and communication. The same for psychological effects, only people with a serious addiction will be affected.

A nightmare world

That said, we honestly hope this Netflix series scenario never happens. This one implies too many negative things. David Eagleman, a neuroscientist at Stanford University, claimed that only a near-apocalyptic solar storm would wipe out the satellites, without these resources we will still be able to communicate, but it would be the last of our worries.

The other option is a full-scale terrorist attack that would leave the world confused and fearful of what might happen. No scenario is exactly pretty and they make a global software glitch (like Facebook’s) look like a simple and even funny problem.

In any case, we already have an idea of ​​what would happen and how it could happen, and the truth is that such a situation seems unlikely and we hope that it remains that way.