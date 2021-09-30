What would the future look like without bees? We would have to give up a lot of food

Science and a good part of humanity in general know how important bees are to life on Earth; even so, we continue to do everything that favors its rapid extinction. The reason could again be ignorance; Knowing that they are important is not the same as understanding why they are. Is a future without bees possible on our planet? Indeed yes, but it is not at all pleasant, at least for the demanding human palate.

Dave Goulson, a bee expert and professor at the University of Sussex, recently presented a series of images that show us what to expect. Because although talking about the future sounds like something distant, the consequences of losing the bees could be closer than we thought.

Why are bees important to ecosystems?

In the UK, there are at least 6,000 different types of pollinating insects. In particular, bees stand out for being very effective at this: a single bee can pollinate 4,000 flowers in a single day. But they are also popular in science for other traits that denote intelligence.

For example, although they pollinate many, many species, they are very selective in doing so; thanks to their smell they avoid flowers that were recently visited. They can also memorize landmarks and move towards their colonies from long distances, so their impact covers large areas of land.

Bees are the dominant pollinator in most terrestrial ecosystems. Thousands of wild plant species and 75% of the crops that depend on them, so a future without bees would translate into fewer resources to feed us.

Consequently, in the markets there would no longer be an abundance of fruits and vegetables that do so much good to our nutrition and health in general. Also, farmlands would become less prosperous and many varieties of flowers would cease to decorate them.

Little is known about the rapid disappearance of bees

An investigation into the risks was conducted in conjunction with Clipper Teas at Organic September, a company dedicated to making organic fair trade tea. A quarter of the 2,000 adults who participated were unaware that organic farming is more beneficial for bees.

Remember that pesticides that are often used in agricultural activities have been a big problem for several years. Goulson explains that “honey stores in bees’ nests often contain cocktails of 10 or more pesticides,” which is quite concerning.

Furthermore, “many pesticides are directly toxic to bees, not only insecticides, but also fungicides and herbicides.” Several studies show that these pesticides kill bees or, at best, limit their abilities, causing them learning disabilities, low resistance to disease, and reduced fertility.

As if that weren’t enough, herbicides kill weeds, also known as wildflowers. Therefore, they not only have a direct effect on bees, but also reduce the availability of their food.

The study also reported that 37% of the adults surveyed are unsure how organic farming is more beneficial to the environment than non-organic farming. 4 out of 10 had no idea that the food produced under this dynamic does not contain harmful chemicals; 44% did not know that growing organic products requires fewer pesticides.

A future without bees and without our favorite foods

To get an idea of ​​what a future without bees would entail, the researchers leave us an extensive list of some of the foods that we would have to say goodbye to. These include tomatoes (and hence pasta and pizza sauces), curries, beans, most fruit jams, cucumbers, melons, squash, zucchini, turnips, avocados, lima beans, green beans, and many varieties of spicy ingredients, among others.

Fortunately, the cause is not lost yet. The study also revealed that 64% of the participants have taken steps to adapt their home garden or outdoor spaces to serve as a home for bees.

Some of the reported steps include planting plants and flowers that are attractive to these tiny pollinators, letting the grass grow larger than normal, and doing without insecticides.

“It’s wonderful to see how many people are doing all they can to help bees,” acknowledged Goulson with a tone of optimism. However, the battle to save them is far from over.

Reference:

Expert warns of a future without bees if shoppers don’t alter our food buying habits. https://phys.org/news/2021-09-expert-future-bees-shoppers-dont.html