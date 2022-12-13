What would Steve Jobs look like today if he were alive? Artificial intelligence reveals it to us

The new photo shows Steve Jobs wearing his iconic long-sleeved black shirt, smiling and carefree, with a healthier face color but with a visibly older appearance, so much so that it has a certain effect in imagining him still among us. It is the work of an artist based in Turkey, who has created a series of images based on artificial intelligence that show celebrities and famous people as if they were alive in this moment. Here is the image of Steve Jobs, and suddenly it is as if he was never gone.

There is no doubt that Steve Jobs is gone before his time and many wonder what Apple would be like today if its co-founder were still alive. Definitely impossible to know, but we can’t say the same about Steve’s appearance, since an artist used artificial intelligence to create an up-to-date image of the man behind the iPhone simulating what he might look like if he were still alive.

That of Steve Jobs is not the only noteworthy, in fact, the same artist has created elaborations relating to other celebrities of the past as the Princess Diana, James Gandolfini, Heath Ledger and others. Are you curious to see them? You can find them at the link in SOURCE or on Instagram using the hashtag “#asifnothinghappened”.

Assuming Jobs were alive today, he would have been 67 years old. Unfortunately, he passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 56 and Tim Cook has since taken over as CEO. Since that event many products have been launched, new companies have grown, others have lost importance, and as we asked ourselves at the beginning of the article, he knows how different the company’s decisions would have been with Steve still at the helm. Would Apple’s product catalog be the same as it is today? Probably not, but we’ll never know.

For those curious about other anecdotes about Steve Jobs, remember that there is Steve Jobs Archive (can be reached and consulted via the link in the source), which is the first official online archive dedicated to Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple. Inside we find really everything, for example the email that Jobs sent to himself to celebrate humanity, then there is the famous 2005 speech at Stanford (You’ve got to find what you love), excerpts from internal meetings, interviews, and much more that we let you discover.