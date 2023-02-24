What would Apple be if Steve Jobs were still in charge? (Opinion)

- Advertisement -

Today Steve Jobs would be 68 years old. He was sure that he would continue to lead Apple, if not directly, then indirectly, contributing his ideas and experiences. Tim Cook has taken the opportunity to congratulate the founder of Apple on his birthday saying what a good teacher he was, thanks to his ability to learn and how curious he was. That has made me wonder, What would the company be if he were still alive?

I’m sure many things would be different if Steve Jobs were in charge

I can’t categorize about what Apple would be like if Jobs were alive. What I can do is speculate on what the company would be like if the greatest of the geniuses who have trodden it were still at the helm, maybe not directly, but surely influencing each of the decisions that have been made.

Listening to the speech he gave at the University, with the famous words: “Stay hungry, stay foolish”, one realizes the character he had and how he could influence the others who worked with him. In that speech, Steve Jobs alluded and encouraged that all of us should, without hesitation, be aggressive in our lives. Aggressive with our goals. Want more and never be satisfied with what you have achieved. This means that you have to always be learning, being better and trying to achieve more and better personal and group victories.

That is why this philosophy of life can undoubtedly be transferred to the way of working and running a company. Wanting it to always go further. Always for the better and always innovating. That is why I believe that if Steve Jobs were still alive and at the helm of Apple, the company would like more and for this the key is found in the word innovation.

If you don’t innovate, you stay behind. The way to be better is to always be ahead and in technology, to be ahead means having something that others don’t have. Apple right now is ahead of all its competitors, but not because of innovation or technology, but rather because of experience and past results. Let’s say that you are drinking from the honey of the past. That’s dangerous, because as in everything, those honeys run out and a new harvest is needed.

That’s why I think that if Steve Jobs were still alive and at the helm of Apple, we would most likely have many more advanced devices right now than we actually have. It is not logical that we carry an iPhone 14 and 13 that are the same as the 12 and if you hurry me almost the same as the 11. It is okay that we have that Apple Watch Ultra that has been crowned, but it is something exceptional. The star has always been that iPhone that has even displaced those who really They were the protagonists of the company: The Macs.

We have new Mac models launched recently but basically they are the same as those launched a year ago. Only the inside changes. Which is not bad. In fact, one of the things that Apple has done best is to launch and use its own processor and chip. With that, he has gained a lot, not only in capacities and results, but also in benefits. But since you are, you must hit the table that is almost definitive for your rivals. changing the design, adding specifications that others do not have and with that you would win any battle.

Perhaps they are not interested in winning those battles. Perhaps it is interesting to continue in the game of “mediocrity” knowing that you are the best of all. PBut it is something that I think the founder of Apple would not have liked.

summarizing: I strongly believe that if Steve Jobs were still alive and running the company, he wouldn’t want to see products like we have right now. We would have better devices and we would not fall into the trap of launching the same iPhone over and over again, for example, but only changing the internal chip.