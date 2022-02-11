What will YouTube do to compete with TikTok and Instagram

There are millions of users who spend their free time watching short videos on TikTok and Instagram Reels, users who used to spend their hours on YouTube and who today have somewhat abandoned the Google video network.

YouTube has been working in recent years on resources to help attract the attention of these users, from its community functions to its YouTube Shorts, but it still has more aces up its sleeve.

The key is in the monetization. If the creators have millions of views on TikTok, but they don’t make enough money, they will end up looking for other alternatives, and their followers will go with them.

YouTube already announced that it would set up an NFT marketplace for YouTubers to sell their digital creations, and today, YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan has given more details about YouTube’s increased focus on creating more tools for creators. .

– use of NFT to help manage a community of common interests-

– Create crowdfunding features for creators.

– Help artists mint and sell their own work in a verifiable way.

– Help to make purchases directly in the videos.

– Functions so that several Youtubers can do a live together with interactive transmissions.

– More video effects and analytics for creators.

– Possibility of responding to the comments of the videos with Shorts (something that is already possible to do in other networks).

TikTok is already overtaking Pinterest and Snapchat in referrals, and YouTube continues to lose space, a space it intends to recover with tools that help creators have a stable source of income.

From the indicated list, everything seems like a good idea, although I have my doubts regarding NFTs, a very specific sector, closed to a group of users that, although it may seem otherwise reading the news, is not big enough to keep alive interest in a video platform.