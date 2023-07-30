What will Twitter be named in Japan, since ‘X Japan’ is already taken by a rock band? : NPR

- Advertisement -

What will Twitter Japan be called now that the parent company is called X? Yoshiki, leader of the band X Japan, say the name is trademarked. Some suggest “X Nippon” — the Japanese name for Japan.

Good morning. I’m Leila Fadel. American brands sometimes get name changes when introduced abroad. It’s probably why some people are wondering what Twitter Japan will be called now that Elon Musk has renamed the parent company X. The name X Japan might not be usable because it’s the name of a popular Japanese rock band. The band’s leader, Yoshiki, says the name is already trademarked, so some are suggesting the name X Nippon, the Japanese name for Japan. It’s MORNING EDITION.

