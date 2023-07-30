HomeTech NewsWhat will Twitter be named in Japan, since 'X Japan' is already...

What will Twitter be named in Japan, since ‘X Japan’ is already taken by a rock band? : NPR

Tech News
1689402440 facebook default wide s1400 c100.jpg
1689402440 facebook default wide s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

What will Twitter Japan be called now that the parent company is called X? Yoshiki, leader of the band X Japan, say the name is trademarked. Some suggest “X Nippon” — the Japanese name for Japan.



LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I’m Leila Fadel. American brands sometimes get name changes when introduced abroad. It’s probably why some people are wondering what Twitter Japan will be called now that Elon Musk has renamed the parent company X. The name X Japan might not be usable because it’s the name of a popular Japanese rock band. The band’s leader, Yoshiki, says the name is already trademarked, so some are suggesting the name X Nippon, the Japanese name for Japan. It’s MORNING EDITION.

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

How to use the Secure Folder of Samsung mobiles

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X