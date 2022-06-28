What will the next Apple TV look like?

- Advertisement -

Although some of the rumors from the past WWDC 2022 pointed to the announcement of a new Apple TV, finally it is not just that we did not see a new device, it is that not even its operating system, tvOS, had a presence in the initial presentation of the event. However, this does not mean anything in particular either, after all, if all the products about which there are rumors were presented in each keynote, the Apple catalog would be endless.

Be that as it may, rumors regarding a new generation of Apple TV have not stopped, and point to an interesting revision, which, if confirmed, would arrive sometime in the second half of this year. Thus, I think it is interesting to review the rumors that have been strongest in recent months and that, as a whole, draw a new generation of Apple TV quite interesting. Of course, as always when we talk about rumours, you know, always with some skepticism.

[mb_related_posts1]

The first thing we expect is a jump in its components, more specifically in its SoC and its memory. In this regard, rumors indicate that the next Apple TV will have an Apple A14 Bionic and 4 gigabytes of RAM. This supposes, with regard to the integrated one, a jump of two generations, since the current model mounts an Apple A12 Bionic together with three gigabytes of RAM. This squares with expectations that Apple will continue betting on the Apple TV as a gaming device.

It is also noted that this new version could bring with it a new version of Siri Remote, the remote control of the device. There is, at the moment, no data on it, but when analyzing the iOS 16 beta, references to “SiriRemote4” and “WirelessRemoteFirmware.4” have been found, which do not correspond to the current version. The pity is that this code does not tell us anything else, but the new command does seem quite likely.

As for its marketing, there are two quite interesting rumors. On the one hand, we have one that states that those from Cupertino could create a pack that would include Apple TV, HomePod (we understand that Mini) and a camera to mount on the television. It makes a lot of sense that Apple wants to bring Messages and all its new features to Apple TV, and for this a pack like this would be the most interesting option for many users.

Another rumor suggests that in Cupertino they would be considering the option of a cheaper Apple TVWell, the current price difference with other devices, such as the Google Chromecast and the Kindle Fire TV Stick, is simply inordinate. To this end, it would make sense to take advantage of the launch of this new generation to keep an older version in the catalog with more humble specifications, but at least closer to 100 than 150 euros.

[mb_related_posts2]

With information from Macrumors