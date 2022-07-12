What will reach Google One subscribers in the field of video calls

Google launched Google One memberships four years ago so that private users can add new features to their user accounts according to their needs, starting with the increase in cloud storage capacity.

Over time, Google One has been adding new features with the aim of further differentiating itself from free accounts, and now they are taking a further step in this direction by introducing a series of features that until now were exclusive to Google Meet for paid subscriptions of Google Workspace for business.



More added value for Google One subscribers

Yes, these features for Google Meet will reach subscribers premium 2TB and higher Google One plans, excluding Google One subscribers for 100 GB and 200 GB, and not in all markets at this time, limited to markets such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and Australia for now , with the promise of expanding to other markets over time.

First of all, Google One subscribers who receive these benefits will no longer be limited to a maximum of 1 hour per video call, since each video call may have a maximum duration of up to 24 hoursopening up a whole range of possibilities.

Also included is the background noise filtering for a clearer and sharper participation, allowing you to hear what is said without the disturbance of noises “such as dog barking or construction sounds”.

And finally they can record a save sessions securely to Google Drive for easy later access.

The company also advances that:

Over time, Google One members will gain access to additional select premium features of Google Workspace, in Google Meet, Gmail and Calendar, and other Google products.

Google encourages individuals to sign up for the 2TB Google One plan (will we see lesser plans disappear over time?) and businesses for a Google Workspace Business plan.

More info/image credit: Google