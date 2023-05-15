What will Apple’s new M3 chips be like for Macs?

Apple Inc. is weeks away from launching its next series of Macs with M2 chips, but that’s not stopping it from preparing an additional processor: the M3.

The company has begun testing next-generation Macs with M3 chips, testing them with third-party apps to make sure they’re compatible with its software ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

M3, the new Apple chip for high-performance Macs, is already in testing

Apple’s Mac business saw sales drop 31% in the last quarter, which means it needs fresh ways to lure customers back on the line. The M3 could help in that regard, as anticipated in a Bloomberg report. At least one version of the M3 under test has 12 CPU cores, 18 graphics cores, and 36 gigabytes of memory. The CPU is made up of six high-performance cores and six efficiency cores that kick in for less power-hungry operations. The chip in this test runs in a future high-end MacBook Pro running macOS 14.0 and is likely the base version of what will be the M3 Pro to be released next year.

If the chip under test is in fact the base M3 Pro, that would mean that the increase in core counts compared to the M2 Pro would be similar to the jump from the M1 Pro to the M2 Pro. It would have two more efficient CPU cores. energy and two more graphics cores. In this case, the amount of memory would also increase by 4GB in the high-end configuration.

If the M3 Max were to make a similar gain to the M2 Max (compared to the M1 Max), that would mean Apple’s next high-end MacBook Pro chip could come with up to 14 CPU cores and 40+ CPU cores. graphics. Speculating further, that would mean the M3 Ultra chip could hit 28 CPU cores and have over 80 graphics cores, versus a limit of 64 cores in the M1 Ultra.

- Advertisement -

How can Apple fit so many cores on one chip? The answer is the 3-nanometer manufacturing process, which the company will switch to with its M3 line. That approach allows for higher-density chips, which means a designer can fit more cores into an already small processor.

The first Macs with M3 chips are expected to start arriving later this year or early next year. While the first 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is scheduled to arrive this summer, the company is said to already be working on new versions of its M3-based iMac, MacBook Pro (high-end and low-end), and MacBook Air. .