What will 6G networks be like?

While we are still getting used to 5G networks that, for some time they have been deployed around the world, some technology experts already have their eyes on the next generation, the 6G and have begun to investigate and launch the first theories in this regard.

6G networks will be smart and distributed, allowing you to enjoy speeds of more than 1 TB per second.

Predictions for what the next 6G network will look like come from a group of scientists and technology specialists and software from around the world who have come together to publish a study called: “6G Cognitive Information Theory: A Mailbox Perspective”, published in Big Data & Cognitive Computing with its first predictions about what the 6G networks of the future will look like.

In this study, the international team of experts proposes a “cognitive” network which would be a tremendous advance compared to the current 5G network, which encodes and transmits data with its meaning and semantics.

While the 5G network is expected to be fully deployed by 2023, theorists believe that the first 6G networks will start to appear in 2030 and that, thanks to the fact that they will be «cognitive networks», they will be able to transmit data 1000 times faster than 5G. In fact, the speed is expected to be greater than one Terabyte per second, so they will work with next-generation smart devices, as well as high-performance computers and even quantum computers.

In order to offer such speed, the 6G network must meet a series of characteristics. The first of it is that it will be a distributed smart grid, similar to what we can find in modern blockchains. In this way, the network could distribute, store and analyze data on a large scale, providing personalized access at any time or place.

It should also be proactive, personalized and demand-driven. In it, users will define the functions of the network so that the resources will be scheduled on demand. The network will adjust in real time, adapting to changes in user demand. For this to be possible, an artificial intelligence that adjusts the network will be necessary, as well as a personal data protection system. Finally, the 6G network reduce redundant transmissions and it will ensure that semantic meanings are extracted and delivered as effectively as possible.

