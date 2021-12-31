What were the most interesting technological advances of 2021?

In difficult moments, human ingenuity and creativity comes to the fore. 2020 was a complicated year for the world, pandemic and lockdown were the words that defined it. Uncertainty grew as the end of the year approached, and expectations were for a recovery in 2021.

Time magazine listed the best technological advances of the year that is about to close. The list was chosen through nominations by the media’s editors and correspondents. Originality, creativity, effectiveness, ambition and impact were evaluated.

The list is made up of 100 inventions which include creations that are changing the way we live. Here are some of them.

Google Maps Live View

We started this count with the live view mode of Google Maps. This feature uses augmented reality to place instructions on what you are watching live. This was intended for pedestrians who are in unfamiliar locations and need guidance.

Andre Le, lead designer for Live View, said the app uses the phone’s camera viewfinder, “effectively aligning its map with the real world.” This function can be tested in approximately half of the world, it is expected that by 2022 it will be available in the remaining countries.

Framework Laptop

The innovation of the Laptop Framework ranges from technological to environmental impact. This machine makes your customers can change their parts to replace or upgrade them. This makes it immune to becoming obsolete. The US Public Interest Research Group, an institution that is against companies that do not allow customers to repair their own equipment, said that 40 billion dollars a year can be saved by repairing, rather than replacing , electronics devices.

This invention also has a positive impact on caring for the environment. Reducing the production of complete equipment avoids sending machines and their toxic chemicals to landfills. Nirav Patel, CEO of Framework, says people want an alternative to “sealed products.”

The robot Robin that helps children lose their fear of hospitals

Robin is a companion robot for children suffering from illness in hospitals. Tested in Armenia, the studies showed an increase in appetite and joy in young patients after interactions with the robot. Karen Khachikyan, CEO and founder of Expper Technologies, assures that the aim of the robot is to change the perception of children about medical treatments, so that they do not feel fear.

Robin’s technology analyzes facial expressions and the context of conversations, it also uses his “face” to show emotion with a variety of expressions. The robot can react to situations and interactions that it is exposed to with children. The study carried out showed an increase in “joy” by more than 26%, as well as a 34% reduction in stress.

Reeddi, energy capsules that do not need electricity

The lack of energy is a global problem, more than 1,200 million people currently live without access to electricity in the world according to the UN. As a result of this, Reeddi capsules they provide clean energy for regions with scarcity. To make the invention, the company interviewed more than 200 people who currently lack constant access to electricity.

The capsules are recharged in specialized stations near the communities, these are powered by solar energy. You are rented for a specified time with a credit or debit card, mobile money or cash. Customers often use these loads to power televisions, laptops, fans, light bulbs, radio, telephones, among others.

Rendever, virtual reality for the elderly

Rendever It was born from the need of the elderly to get out of the isolation produced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The RendeverFit feature gives seniors the ability to access online classes with live instructions from experts.

Kyle Rand, co-founder and CEO of Rendever, assured that the company’s goal is for older people to benefit from his invention to prevent physical and mental problems. According to the company, 50% of lonely older adults experience depression, while communities using Rendever have increased their happiness level by 40%.

So far our list of the best technological innovations of this 2021. Do you have a favorite? Let us know in the comments!