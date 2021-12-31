What were the biggest technological mistakes of 2021?

The time of year comes when the counts in technology are constant. 2021 was a great year of progress in the sector, but we are also experiencing technological errors that will be very difficult to forget. Although we thought that 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic was the year of computer saturation, this was not far behind.

Disinformation was once again, as in 2020, the massive problem in terms of technology. This point was led by conspiracy theories and misinformation about vaccines. Social networks were the main means of distribution for both problems. These caused the anti-vaccine movement to grow, increasing the number of severe cases of COVID-19 and outbreaks of the disease.

This phenomenon also affected movements trying to curb climate change. Narratives denying this fact on the internet allow countries and companies to ignore the effect of their actions on Earth’s atmosphere. Overcoming disinformation remains a challenge that will continue into 2022.



Facebook, the great protagonist of the year

A social media giant like Facebook didn’t have its best year. Frances Haugen, a former employee of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, revealed a series of reports called the “Facebook Papers.” The papers detail a business culture led by disinformation and the moderation of hate speech, among others.

This was the beginning of a critical period for Facebook. The company was denounced in the United States Congress for putting economic results before network security, the lack of control against misinformation or the absence of internal precautionary measures just before the assault on the Capitol. In this latest event on January 6, 2021, it was stated that the people who broke into the government compound used Facebook to organize themselves, while the company did not do what was necessary to limit the viralization of false information.

This same year, Facebook and other company products such as WhatsApp and Instagram suffered one of the largest service drops in their history on October 4. Navigations on any of these platforms were interrupted for approximately six hours. The drop was due to a failure of the system that manages the capacity of the company’s backbone network. As time passed, connectivity was restored and everything began to function normally.



In 2021, Facebook services stopped working five times in a period of at least 30 minutes. The first failure was on February 18 for more than two hours, the second on March 19 for 40 minutes, the third on June 9 and the fourth, before the big drop on September 2.

The Facebook Papers also revealed that teens were stopping using Facebook. The percentage is down 13% and they expect the figure to drop another 45% in the next two years. This could be one of the causes of the new air that the company wants to take, the first decision being its name change to Goal.

This launches the Metaverse project in the company. This movement would seek to combine Virtual Reality with Augmented Reality and social networks. Zuckerberg has said the mission remains to bring people together with its products.

The microchip crisis due to the pandemic

The technology industry has grown a lot in recent years, but in 2021 it had a significant stop in one of its productions. The global microchip shortage has one big culprit: COVID-19.

The economic crisis experienced by some companies that manufactured these chips caused a reduction in staff. This caused many to drop productivity or outright cease operations.

Another determining factor in this shortage was confinement. People had the need to acquire assistive devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers. The sum of the closure of companies plus the high demand for equipment concluded that technology companies had to pause some of their services.

Although these mistakes cost money and credibility in the industry, the hits this year were more important. From new functions in applications to aids in health systems, technology has served to continue to advance in the real world and in the virtual one. 2022 is expected to be a good year for progress and errors to be minimal, thus learning from previous years.