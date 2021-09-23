What we will get on our Android phones throughout this fall

Mobile users under Android systems will be obtaining new features over the next few weeks, covering aspects such as entertainment, accessibility, productivity, or communication, among others.

It is a complete package of novelties for this fall that will gradually reach our Android devices thanks to Google, helping us to do much more with our own devices.



More possibilities for our current mobiles

When it comes to accessibility, Google points out that features will arrive Camera Switches and Project Activate to enable the use of mobile phones through facial gestures. Camera Switches is, as Google describes, “turns your front camera into a switch (an adaptive tool that replaces a keyboard, mouse, or touching the phone screen) so you can navigate your phone.”

On the other hand, Project Activate allows that through facial gestures and eye movements to perform certain predetermined actions. For his part handwriting recognition also comes to Lookout, application aimed at helping people with visual disabilities, where among other things, after the Documents mode, you can read handwritten and printed texts for Latin-based languages.

In another vein, From today, users can use our phones as a remote control as an alternative to the physical remote control for Google TV or other devices based on Android TV.

In terms of productivity, Google points out that we can manage all our reminders in one place just by indicating “Ok Google, open my reminders”, although this does not mean that we can create and automate pending tasks.

Android Auto gets a series of features focused on entertainment although the highlight is the arrival of support for the work profile to keep the user aware of work meetings and important messages, also reaching the possibility of choosing SIM to make calls with Android Auto (remember that many mobiles allow the use of two SIM cards)

Waze on Android Auto also does its part by bringing an improved and optimized user interface. According to Google. “The new design includes touch panel support, night mode and lane guidance, and puts the map and directions at the forefront so other elements are out of the way”

Available so far for users of Google Photos on Pixel mobiles, Google extends the password-protected space to store photos and videos separately, so that they will not be visible either when scrolling through Google Photos or by another application installed on the device.

Gboard will bring more than 1,500 stickers along with the arrival of new functions, Nearby Share brings improvements to the visibility settings to offer full control over who can discover the device itself, and the function Heads Up, developed to avoid distractions while walking, will no longer be exclusive to Pixel mobiles to become a Digital Wellbeing feature on devices with Android 9 and later.

More information: Google