5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsWhat we learned from the latest Fox News-Dominion case filing

What we learned from the latest Fox News-Dominion case filing

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
230227 fox news building 2016 ac 750p 081ac5.jpg
230227 fox news building 2016 ac 750p 081ac5.jpg
- Advertisement -

Fox News was facing an existential crisis after the 2020 elections and its executives were panicking, according to new documents released in a lawsuit against the network. 

A new legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems in their ongoing defamation suit against Fox News on Monday paints a picture of nervous executives attempting to shore up ratings while fielding concerns about the false claims of election fraud being pushed by allies of then-President Donald Trump in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol — often on the network’s air.

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in his sworn deposition that the decline in ratings Fox News experienced after the 2020 election made him lose sleep. A Fox Corp. senior vice president in charge of monitoring criticism of the brand, Raj Shah, warned top executives that Fox News  was “underwater” with viewers and told a pollster they faced “heavy fire” from its base after the election, according to an email cited in the filing.

- Advertisement -

News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch made clear in an email to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that the network’s post-election coverage had to not “antagonize Trump” while also not completely buying in to some of false claims about what happened. 

“Everything at stake here,” he wrote. 

Renault’s silence on Nissan undermines its big revamp
  • TAGS

Fox News has defended its coverage and called Dominion’s lawsuit “baseless.” They said in a statement on Monday that Dominion’s arguments take “an extreme, unsupported view of defamation law.”

Read exactly what the filing says about this and other allegations in the nearly 200-page document.

Rupert Murdoch’s testimony and contemporaneous emails indicate he did not believe Trump’s stolen-election lie

- Advertisement -
An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that some star Fox News hosts ‘endorsed’ Trump’s false fraud claims on air

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch said he spoke with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell immediately after the election and urged top Republicans to reject Trump’s fraud claims

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch worried about antagonizing Trump

- Advertisement -


[mb_related_posts2]
An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Fox News gave Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner advance access to Biden’s campaign ads and debate strategy

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Fox News executives were worried about the drop in ratings after the election

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

The Fox Corp. executive charged with protecting the brand, Raj Shah, called for ‘decisive action’ when polling indicated a drop in favorability

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch acknowledged he chose not to pull Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani off the air

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Fox Corp. board member, repeatedly appealed to the Murdochs to ‘stop spouting election lies’

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity was ‘privately disgusted by Trump for weeks’ but scared to lose viewers, according to an email Rupert Murdoch sent Ryan in January

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch testified that he allowed MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to continue advertising on Fox News because of the money

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

Rupert Murdoch said in an email on Jan. 11, 2021 — in response to concerns raised by a different board member after the attack on the Capitol — that Fox News was ‘pivoting as fast as possible’

An excerpt from a legal filing against Fox News

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Four ways the Supreme Court could reshape the web

Scenario 1: One or both cases are dismissed or sent back.  Several justices...
Tech News

Galaxy S23 Ultra: best high-end Android phone of 2023? | Analysis / Review

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung's big launch for the first half of 2023....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.