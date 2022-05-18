What we know and what I expect from the Apple Watch Series 8 (opinion)

For my part, you will always see me say wonderful things about the Apple Watch. It seems to me one of the best devices on the market today. Within its category I don’t think there is one that comes close. Among all the Apple devices, I have my serious doubts about whether to give it the first or second position. I hesitate with the iMac. But they are so different and focused on such different things that they could share that pole position. The fact is that, not taking long, we will have Apple Watch Series 8 and this is what there is so far and what I expect from this new model.

Rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8

Although there is still enough left for the new Series 8 of the Apple watch to come to the fore, we already have it on the table a few rumorswhich can give us an idea of ​​what we can see in the new model:

More resistant and aimed at athletes that give a use to the watch in which more power is needed. Resistance not only to shock but also to water.

that give a use to the watch in which more power is needed. Resistance not only to shock but also to water. New health features . This is one of the reasons why I consider the Apple Watch to be one of the best Apple devices. The functions to take care of ourselves and take care of the most precious thing we have, health, is priceless. How many news have we read that the Apple Watch has saved this or this life. Is incredible. Rumors indicate we could see blood pressure measurement, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea screening, and diabetes screening.

. This is one of the reasons why I consider the Apple Watch to be one of the best Apple devices. The functions to take care of ourselves and take care of the most precious thing we have, health, is priceless. How many news have we read that the Apple Watch has saved this or this life. Is incredible. Rumors indicate we could see blood pressure measurement, a thermometer for fertility and sleep tracking, sleep apnea screening, and diabetes screening. Improvements in the activity tracking

Being a new model, it will have a faster and newer chip .

. Now almost the best. Three new models. An Apple Watch Series 8 with all those features. An Apple Watch SE more restrained in features but just as good and a new model for athletes. Let Garmin or Polar tremble.

What do I expect from the new Apple Watch of this 2022

All the rumors that we just read are very good, but is that what we want? or we would really like to have other features.

Seeing how the Apple Watch Series 7 has developed, it is a watch that I really like. It is true that I still have the Series 6, because although the 7 has more screen, it is not something that has attracted me enough to change the model. It must also be recognized that you cannot be changing each model year. By power you can, but I do not think it takes.

On the other hand, certain functions of those previously rumored, if they would tip the scales so that it would change and acquire the Series 8. For example, if it brings us those new functions in Health, with new sensors, of course it is something that I would love for it to have. That does not have to make the watch bulkier or heavier. Therein lies the grace of the Apple Watch.

One of the functions that I would love to see in this new model is the ability to detect traffic accidents and that it could connect with the emergency services to notify them. In those circumstances, time is short and all precaution is little.

Now, what would really be incredible, what would completely break the market. what would be a buying stimulus for all doubters, is that The battery lasts at least three days. Why? How are we going to have a serious follow-up of, for example, the night’s rest, if we have it in the charger, even for two hours? If I leave it at night, it doesn’t reach me at noon… A disaster in this field.

What do the most advanced athletes, coaches and users expect in these Apple Watch battles?

The watch has the capacity that with so many sensors, it is capable of monitoring different aspects of the sport. Nevertheless, for moderate users or who do not want complex metrics, the Apple Watch can do a “workaround”. But for those who are athletes and who like to analyze data and consumption, the Apple Watch is an apprentice.

The American company, I doubt that you want to get into this field. Although rumors indicate that there may be a sports Apple Watch Series 8 and I do not mean Nike, I doubt it will be able to measure or set patterns or workouts like a Garmin or Polar. But it can break the market, because it is that segment of sports watches, it may be the one that provides the most indicators without being high-end and that, together with the fact that it can also be used, for example, at a wedding, gives a lot of play.

Resume

I wish the rumors about an Apple Watch Series 8 with all those new features came true. But I’ll settle for a longer lasting battery.

If the fact of having a sports watch is finally fulfilled, I prefer that they put all the meat on the grill and do not release a more robust version only of a standard Apple Watch.