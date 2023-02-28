5G News
HomeLatest newsWhat we know about the Middletown shooting by police

What we know about the Middletown shooting by police

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
A man killed by police Saturday during a traffic stop outside a Middletown Walmart has been identified.

According to the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Victor Lykins, 47, died after he was shot by Middletown police officers.

Here’s what we know about the shooting.

What happened?

A Middletown Division of Police press release says around 5:19 p.m., officers fired at a person in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Where did the shooting happen?

The traffic stop happened at the Walmart SuperCenter on Towne Boulevard in Middletown, according to Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokesman Steve Irwin.

Who is investigating the incident?

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been called to look into the events surrounding the shooting, Irwin said.

What do we not know about the shooting?

  • The reason for the traffic stop has not been released.

    Police have not released what happened during the stop that led to the shooting.

  • We do not know how many officers were involved in the shooting.

  • Middletown police have also not released the names of the officers involved. Per the state investigative agency’s policy, the bureau does not release the identities of officers involved and leaves it up to the department to make that information public.

The Enquirer has made a records request for the names of the officers involved and their personnel files as well as the incident report and body camera footage from the incident.

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What we know: Man killed in Middletown police shooting identified

