What we know about the iPad Pro 2022

The company is testing a system MagSafe similar for him iPad Pro. It is likely that the wireless charging slower than directly connecting a charger, which will continue to be part of future models.

There is also talk of a glass back for the new iPad Pro. Which Apple will keep in two precise measures: 11 and 12.9 inches.

The upgrade will make a difference in the model of 11 inch since the company will change the panel LCD by a screen miniLED, as it did in 2021 with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

Storage and processor

It is likely that Manzana use an updated version of the chip M1 for this new model of iPad.

The M1 chips are variants of the A series of iPhone. It all depends on how the marketing team prefers to advertise the iPad Pro 2022, but due to its storage capacities, Apple is likely to keep the same options:

128GB;

256GB;

5120GB;

1TB;

2TB.

Battery and 5G

There is no way to check the difference in battery life between the 2021 model to the 2022 model, but the company is likely to add more bands 5G to the next iPad Pro.

Since the iPad could count on capabilities of wireless charging, this should offer a more generous battery life.

And also implement new accessories MagSafe, like a new Magic Keyboard, Smart Folio and even a MagSafe charger larger.

When will the iPad Pro 2022 launch?

At the moment it is not clear when the new model of iPad Pro. The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned a release forecast for sometime in the 2022, does not specify anything other than the year.

Following logic, it is likely that in March or April is marketed alongside an updated MacBook Air as they both share the same processor.

What are the prices of the iPad Pro 2022?

Following the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 price increase, it would make sense that the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 will also increase in price.

These would be the prices of the next iPad Pro:

128GB: $ 899

256GB: $ 999

512GB: $ 1199

1TB: $ 1599

2TB: $ 1999

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi: