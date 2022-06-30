What we know about the AirPods Pro 2: design, possible features and release date

- Advertisement -

Apple marked a before and after with its first generation of headphones. It is true that it was not the first product with these characteristics, but it was the one in charge of making this type of TWS helmet fashionable. And their next big release will be the AirPods Pro 2, but what do we know about them?

The truth is that we have already talked about these helmets before, since they have been leaked on several occasions showing part of their possible technical characteristics. That is why we have prepared a summary with everything we can expect from the AirPods Pro 2.

In addition, we take advantage of the filtration of the 52studio portal where they show the possible of these headphones to get an idea of ​​what they could be like. Let’s see all the secrets of Apple’s next AirPods.

Design and of the AirPods Pro 2

enlarge photo AirPods Pro 52Studio

To get started, the design will not be novel at all. Apple continues with its “if something works, don’t touch it” mentality, so we won’t see noticeable aesthetic changes with this new generation.

yes we will see a reduction in the size of the sticks, making the product a bit smaller and less conspicuous, but don’t expect too many cosmetic changes. As for the technical characteristics, there will be some surprises.

For example, we expect the chiph1, a SoC with higher performance and lower power consumption. In addition, it will be in charge of giving AirPods Pro 2 greater intelligence so that they can use functions such as Find more effectively.

enlarge photo AirPods Pro case 52Studio

They are also expected to have heart rate detection that you will get through data analyzed in the inner ear. They could also measure body temperature, but this issue is not so clear.

And watch out for one of the big surprises: the AirPods Pro charger will be USB C. This differs from previous rumours, so take this information with a grain of salt. Finally, it will have improved noise cancellation and greater autonomy.

Possible release and price

Finally, regarding the possible launch date and launch price of the AirPods Pro 2, Apple is expected to officially present them at the end of September along with the iPhone 14 series and its new Apple Watch. its price? Surely They will be around 249 to 299 euros. Without a doubt, a product that will hit the market to become the next sales phenomenon of the Cupertino-based company.

