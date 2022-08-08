What was the most downloaded transport application in Colombia and Peru

(photo: InDriver)

inDrivera service that allows free negotiation between passengers and drivers, has become the app most in and Peru in the ‘Travel’ section, positioning itself as the algorithm-free platform preferred by users.

The above, according to an investigation carried out by Data.ai, a provider of mobile intelligence analysis based in San Francisco, California in the United States.

inDriver’s fair and transparent transaction model has helped the app exceed downloads in 2021 and 2022, for internationally renowned companies such as Waze, Google Maps, airbnbBooking and more, and others from the mobile sector in the Colombian market, all this just 4 years after arriving in the country.

“Colombia is one of our main markets, it is the second nation with the largest number of users in Latin America, throwing more than 12 million monthly travel requests that seek to materialize with the hundreds of thousands of active drivers, for this reason, we have also opted for establish here our customer service office for the South American region, giving direct work to more than 100 collaborators in the country”, he said Joshua Tulgan, Senior Vice President of External Relations of the company.

After launching the in 2018, inDriver today offers various delivery, intercity and cargo services in more than 20 cities in the country, becoming the preferred ation option in Barranquilla, Medellin, Monteria, Cartagena, Valledupar, among other.

In this way, the company approves that the way to promote a more transparent and fair service, providing greater participation and freedom of choice to users, is the path that has positioned them from the beginning in favor of Colombian and Latin American markets.

InDriver expands in more cities in Peru

The taxi services application that allows you to negotiate prices in real time, reactivates its mobility services in Peru with the relaunch of the Ride-Hailing service.

The application arrived in the country in 2018 offering an innovative philosophy: allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate their mobility conditions, but through their mobile devices.

This time, inDriver has opted to reach the small cities of Cusco, Chiclayo, Huancayo and Tacna, Thus, for the head of operations of the company in Latin Americain small cities this type of applications have gained great relevance.

InDriver. (photo: How to like)

“With this new focus, we want to reach demanding markets in the country, having as a priority, not only capital cities, but also small cities,” he said. Gilbert Arteaga.

He then added that they are looking to diversify the application and continue to be a solution for the different needs that its users face every day.

“This relaunch in four already active markets reinforces our commitment to Peru, one of the most important countries for the company and where millions of people use our application daily,” he concluded.

How the InDriver ride payment model works

The most outstanding feature of InDriver is its travel payment modelbecause it works through a offer made by the user to the driverthe latter will decide whether to accept that amount.

In the words of Tulgan, “It is to offer fair payment for all.” In order for both parties to have an idea of ​​that “fair price”, the platform shows both parties a average cost for that tripbut in the end it is a deal between the two of them.

InDriver. (photo: Google Play Store)

So there is no algorithm that dictate the rates and change them if it starts to rain, for example, that is part of the company’s DNA and makes her more humanTulgan said.

Lastly, it is the user who decides which driver they want to pick up because the platform shows them which cars are available. closer to your location.