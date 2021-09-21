What users will find in the new version of the Paypal app

Paypal, the well-known electronic payments platform, has just presented the new version of its application promising to offer a fully personalized experience to each user, although it also releases a 1 to 1 private messaging tool and soon will also expand its service focused on fundraising for charitable causes, being for now available in the United States.

With regard to the new completely personalized experience, Paypal uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to generate an experience adapted to each user, which will have a new control panel that offers a personalized view, being able to access the functions that it uses regularly. , access new functions, in addition to taking quick actions and having access to reminders.



Personalized experiences and more

They also have a payment center, with functions to send and receive money, carry out international transfers and send donations to charities and non-profit institutions.

The application also offers a new digital wallet where users will have access to payment tools centrally, as well as being able to review payment history and account activity in general.

As we have advanced, in this new version comes a messaging tool, that allows two people to enter into contacts after a transfer is made, which will do things like confirming details, sending a thank you, and more.

And lastly, Paypal says that their fundraising service called the Generosity Network will arrive in the next few months to select markets outside the United States, starting with the United Kingdom and Germany, which will be joined by another later.

Paypal notes that:

The Generosity Network offers PayPal customers a way to connect directly with millions of people to help them raise money for a good cause, using the new PayPal app.

The new application will gradually reach all users, so it will be a matter of time before the new version is available to all, whose deployment begins today.

Image Credit: Paypal