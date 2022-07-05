What to look for before buying a tripod for your camera or mobile, according to a professional photographer

The tripod is one of the most misunderstood accessories in the photographic world. It is big, bulky, heavy and few people want it by their side, but It is the fundamental tool of photography if we seek the highest quality. Today we are going to see how to use it and the best options we have on the market.

If you want to frame well and get the best possible sharpness, the only tool that will achieve it is the tripod. Its alot more effective than any stabilizer. The problem is that it weighs and in the world of photography every gram is important, especially if you don’t work in the studio and you have to carry it for many hours.

For many s it gives more problems than advantages, so if they have it they don’t take it out of the closet or they always forget it in the trunk of the car. But if you join us, you will see that the tripod, well chosen and used, gives more joy than sadness in the life of a photographer.

What is a tripod for?

a tripod It is used to fix the at a point in a totally stable way. It does not serve for another thing, but it is something fundamental to achieve the best possible shot. The difference in sharpness can be abysmal, especially if we are working in low light or the framing is very critical.

It never depends on the type of photography, because there are documentary photographers who would be unable to live without it. It is a tool that you can use or not to write with the light.

Buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/a372a2/d1210-035/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/a372a2/d1210-035/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/What-to-look-for-before-buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/What-to-look-for-before-buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg" alt="Tripod"> Buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/a372a2/d1210-035/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/a372a2/d1210-035/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/What-to-look-for-before-buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/What-to-look-for-before-buying-a-tripod-for-your.jpg" alt="Tripod">

Everyone associates the tripod with the past, as something that is meaningless since the improvement of the

The most important thing, and why many photographers use it, is because allows us to get the best possible framing and make all kinds of adjustments without losing it. Once the camera is correctly positioned, we just have to wait and take the photo in the best possible conditions, either at noon or in the middle of the night.

In addition, if we place it correctly, it allows us a shake free photography, even if the shutter time is very long. In the end it is quality more than we gain.

How to use a tripod

In many cases we can look like Mr Bean or Pepe Viyuela using the tripod. It’s not as easy as just open it and go. You have to take into account many things for it to work well.

When unfolding the legs, the first thing is to put it upside down to open all the section closures we need. First, the sections closest to the patella and finally the thinnest, in order to achieve maximum stability.

We turn it over and all open sections unfold. Now we tighten the fasteners and open the legs. So that there are no tripping problems one of them has to be on the same line as the targetso we have room to move between the other two.

The column without going up

The central column we should not raise it except when strictly necessary, because if we raise the camera, the stability will be much lower.

And we should never take the photo by touching the camera, because then the tripod is useless.

And we should never take the photo by touching the camera, because then the tripod is useless. It is best to use the self-timer, remote shooting or the app of our camera.

The most important thing when choosing a tripod

Must buy the best tripod we can afford. A bad tripod is useless. How to distinguish it? Very easy, it is excessively cheap and it cannot pass two tests:

It is impossible to put the camera in a fully vertical or horizontal position.

The camera does not stay still and moves on its own (here the ball joint also has something to do with it).

The best tripod, the one we should all have, is the one that weighs. This is the harsh reality. The best on the market, those that reach very high prices, are those made of wood. But it’s crazy to bet on them, unless you always work in the studio.

Berlebach brand tripod

For this reason, we find them made of other lighter and more stable materials, such as aluminum and carbon fiber. This last material promises lighter tripods but with a higher price. I would only recommend paying for them if we are always going to carry it with us. If not, it is an unnecessary extra cost.

Another thing that we must always keep in mind is that cheap is always expensive in this tripod world, as they call it in Latin America. I have had two tripods for 20 years, and they have never been damaged. But if you bet on that tripod that you have seen in a supermarket catalog, in the end you will buy another one and your camera will be in danger, and of course you will never get a well-stabilized photograph.

weight and height

Weight is the most determining factor in choosing one., as we have seen. In the mountains and on trips you appreciate the lightness, but if there is a blizzard you are happy if you see that your tripod is firm as a rock. If you travel a lot by car you can always carry it in the trunk and take it only when necessary.

But if you walk all day with it on you, you will always appreciate wearing something lighter. So we will have to see that they are made of carbon instead of aluminum, the two most common materials right now. If you are careful, either of them can withstand shocks well, but aluminum ones will always be more resistant over time.

A good height for the shot

Regarding height, it is important that they are only a few centimeters lower than our own height, but it depends on the point of view of each one. And not depending on the height of the central bar to avoid losing stability. For me it is essential that they measure more than 170 cm.

The legs have several sections, usually three to five. With fewer sections it is more stable, but also heavier. And if you have more, it will be more compact. And for section closures always the clips will be more comfortable than the twist type.

ball joint type

With the ball joint we can place the camera just at the point we want, vertically or horizontally, frontal or chopped. And don’t move. With the older machines, many of us carried a carpenter’s level to position it perfectly, but today the electronic levels They give amazing precision.

ball head

This is where you notice the difference between a tripod or another. Those that allow you to change the ball joint to level up will always be better. If you want to travel light, you have to bet on a ball head, but if you are looking for absolute precision and comfort, there is nothing like the 3 ball head, which has caused a significant price drop. Right now there are many models with an impressive value for money.

In addition, as the weight of the cameras has decreased and many use the mobile, they do not need to be so robust and heavy. But it will always be the best option if you do not mind carrying the extra weight that it entails. There is no ideal tripodespecially because it would surely be expensive, but here are the ones I like the most:

Manfrotto MT055XPRO3: It is one of the best tripods on the market. It’s big and heavy, but you can put any camera on it, with any lens, and it’ll hold it anywhere you want. One of its great advantages is the possibility of setting the column at 90º for various types of photography.

Manfrotto 190XPRO: another highly recommended tripod. It is lighter than the previous series and I always carry it in the car, along with the XPRO 3-Way ball joint that it shares. It has been part of my travel team for a long time. But the years do not pass in vain and the cameras are getting lighter, so for now it is kept in the closet.

Rollei C5I: since I now work with mirrorless cameras with light lenses, compact and mobile cameras, I have opted for this carbon tripod that weighs a little more than 1 Kg. It has a ball head that is not as versatile as the one I have pointed out from Manfrotto , but it is very light and does its job. I’m also not convinced by the turning section locks. I prefer the clips, but that’s the price I’ve paid for not knowing I’m wearing it.

The tripod should be the first thing we buy after the camera, the lenses and the computer. It is difficult to adapt to it, but if the most important thing is the framing and sharpness of your photographs, do not hesitate to bet on one.