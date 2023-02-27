What to expect from Vue in 2023 and how it differs from React

Vue is a JavaScript framework that focuses on the building user interfacesand has gained tremendous popularity since its release in 2014. With its simplicity and flexibility, it’s a great choice for developers of all skill levels.

By 2023, Vue 3.3 is expected to introduce significant improvements to its state management system, which will allow for better application performance optimization. Additionally, new tools are expected to be added to make it easier to create custom and reusable components, allowing developers to build scalable and modular applications.

One of Vue’s greatest strengths is its ability to allow the creation of custom and reusable components, which makes it easier to build scalable and modular applications. Compared to React, Vue focuses on simplicity and ease of use, making it more accessible to novice developers..

Vue vs. React

The key difference between Vue and React is their focus on state management. Vue has a built-in state management system, which means you don’t need to add additional libraries to handle application state. On the other hand, React is more flexible when it comes to the choice of state management tools, which means that it can be further customized for each project.

Vue is a JavaScript framework that focuses on simplicity and ease of use, making it ideal for novice developers. With its built-in state management system and its ability to enable the creation of custom, reusable components, Vue is a great choice for projects small and large coming into 2023, and is expected to continue to grow and improve in the future.

links: thenewstack.io and vuejs.org.