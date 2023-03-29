What to expect from the iPhone 15 launch: models, sizes, battery and more

Despite the short time that he carries on the market, the rumors about the features and specifications of its next version, the have intensified because information has been revealed that could have an impact not only on the aesthetics of the device but also in its price and its specific functions.

The new cell phone which could be presented in the month of September As is customary in the Cupertino company, it could have more advanced features, new functions and also present considerable improvements compared to its versions prior, including device current.

According to different analysts and experts in technology one of the main details about the models that will be presented at the headquarters of Manzana in California it will be the inclusion of a new premium category among its models. Meanwhile he iphone It currently has a regular version, Plus, Pro and Pro Max, in the case of the company’s new cell phone, the name would be added Ultra (same as him Apple Watch Ultra) to open an even more advanced series of this device.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the dimensions that these new models could have, these would be divided into two taking into account the standard models and those that are Pro. While the regular iPhone and Plus would have a screen of 6.1 inches the Pro and Pro Max models (possibly renamed Ultra) would have a screen of 6.7 inches.

About the details of the device models, the iPhone 15 It could be the first series of cell phones produced by Apple in which the “notches” of the hearing aid, since each and every one of the models that would be produced would have the dynamic island which at the moment is only present in the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 14.

The battery and charging system of the iPhone 15 they would also have some changes due to the fact that the European Union ordered the company set the connection standard for chargers like the USB Type-C at least for that sector of the global market and put an end to the lightning cables.

- Advertisement -

According to the analyst Ming Chi Kuothe iPhone 15 would be based on this type of charger cable but it would only apply to the most advanced models, while the regular versions such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would maintain the old style of the charger.

- Advertisement - The Lightning cable would be a feature of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, while the Pro models would integrate USB Type-C cables. (photo: ComputerHoy.com)

As part of the modifications of the hardware of the cell phones of Manzanaa new type of camera at least only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, as would be the periscopic lens which would allow devices to increase optical zoom capability up to 5x or 10x as opposed to current models that only offer 3x zoom before going to a digital zoom, This makes it even more difficult to get a good image of distant objects without blur or noise in the image. image.

In addition, Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro will be equipped with a new chip A17 Bionic that will have improvements in the performance and efficiency of the smartphone from Apple.

It might interest you: The iPhone 15 begins its production 9 months after launch

It is expected that this year the company will decide to maintain the same dynamic with the chips that was generated in the iPhone 14. While non-Pro models would incorporate the older processors into their systems, Pro models would have the next-generation chip built in to increase the difference in performance between the two types of processors. Models.

Chip A16 would only be present in the basic models of the iPhone 15, while the new generation A17 would be found in the Pro models of the device. (photo: The Net Net)

On the other hand, it has been indicated that the iPhone 15 It is the first series of Apple cell phone models that do not include physical buttons, since instead of pressing them, they would be integrated by touch.

“There will be taptic engines located on the inner left and right sides to provide force feedback so users feel like they are pressing buttons physical,” Kuo said.