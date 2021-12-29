What to expect from the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max?

Apple

Users must be wondering what the next generation of AirPods And, thankfully, these rumors give us an idea of ​​what to expect from the AirPods, AirPods Pro Y AirPods Max. What to expect from the AirPods Pro 2? For the next generation model of the AirPods Pro, Manzana came up with a new design and new fitness tracking features. It is estimated that they will be available to the public sometime in 2022. According to some reports, Manzana is testing a new design of the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem or even no stem. This means that the size of the AirPods would be similar to Beats Studio Buds. In addition, a new fitness motion sensor. A study conducted by the company shows that AirPods have the ability to monitor respiratory rate.

The Apple and Cornell researchers used model-based technology to estimate a person’s respiratory rate using short audio segments obtained after physical exertion in healthy adults. Data were collected from 21 people wearing near-field headphones with a microphone. Before, during and after strenuous exercise.

The study found that this audio can be a variable signal for estimating respiratory rates, which also makes it an effective way to do so compared to traditional healthcare.

Another expected change of the AirPods Pro in 2022, is a re-designed charger case. Its size will still be 21mm thick, but it will be 46mm high and 54mm wide. Compared to the current charging case which measures 45.2mm high and 60.6mm wide.

What to expect from the new AirPods Max?

For the models of the AirPods Max, which was launched in late 2020, there are still no plans by Manzana to launch its second generation.

However, some reports talk about the possibility of Apple proposing a new color scale for the AirPodsMax.

What to expect from the AirPods 4?

Apple just launched the third generation of the AirPods with a design similar to AiPods Pro but without the gummies.

These wireless headphones do not have ANC or transparency mode. Which yes, they have 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and a new MagSafe charging case. Apple also supported Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with these buttons.

Unfortunately it is not clear when the company will launch a new generation of AirPods.