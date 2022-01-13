What to expect from cryptocurrencies in 2022? [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The world of cryptocurrencies is especially volatile. At any time cryptos can increase their price in an incredible way or sink into misery. It is something that we have verified in 2021, the year in which coins such as Doge, Dot or Bitcoin have reached their all-time highs, and others like Cardano, are not going through good times. But what can we expect from cryptocurrencies in 2022? We will tell you about it in the following video:

It is evident that it is impossible to guess the price of a cryptocurrency. Graph analysis or any other method does not matter, so those who say that a crypto is going to go up or down are lying. However, certain events are expected that will undoubtedly have an impact on the price of cryptocurrencies.

The most anticipated will be the evolution of the Ethereum network to Ethereum 2.0, which we are talking about in this video, which will prevent it from continuing to mine Ether, since it will abandon the proof-of-work protocol in favor of a proof-of-stake one. This, in addition to leaving hundreds of thousands of miners with the option to mine a different cryptocurrency or sell their equipment, will undoubtedly influence the price of Ether.

But the most important thing when considering what can happen with cryptos are the events related to the countries. In 2021, one of the biggest drops in Bitcoin was due to China banning all kinds of crypto trading. During 2022, many countries and supranational organizations such as the European Union are expected to specifically legislate on cryptocurrencies, something that until now has been in a kind of limbo.

In any case, remember that no one can predict the future. At TreceBits we are not financial advisors, so we are not responsible for any operation with cryptocurrencies or other goods. You always have to do your own research and operate as cautiously as possible before investing money.

.