What to do to use your mobile as a mouse on your Google TV or Android TV TV

Did you know that you can use your mobile phone as a mouse for your smart TV? That’s right, and it is that although the remote control of a Google TV or an Android TV is useful for many things, at various times it can be cumbersome and inefficient when trying to enter text or move the cursor on the screen.

And to avoid getting entangled with applications that only offer you advertising and a lot of complicated steps to achieve this goal, today we bring you a pretty good alternative that works on Chromecast with Google TV, plus any TV with Android TV.

Having said all this, let’s go now with the steps that you must follow in order to achieve this goal that will surely make life much easier for you. Well, the first thing we will have to do before starting as such It will be to activate the developer mode of your TV, and for this you must do the following:

– Click on your profile icon that is displayed in the upper left corner of the screen.

– Accede to Setting either Settings.

– Go to System and then enter About.

– Press about 7 times in a row on the tab Android TV OS build until you are already a developer.

– Go back to the section System and from there go down until you find the area of developer options or developer options.

– Make sure you have the developer options toggle active and you’re done.

Once you have advanced this part, let’s go now with the steps to use your mobile as an Android TV or Google TV mouse:

– First of all, make sure that your phone and TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

– Download the Android TV ADB Mouse Keyboard application (it’s totally free) on your mobile device from Google Play.

– Now from your TV and with the developer mode activated, go to Setting either Settingsthen System and finally to Developer Options.

– There activate the lever USB debugging.

– Now from your mobile, open the Android TV ADB Mouse Keyboard app and click on the gear symbol that appears in the lower left corner.

– Press on Find server automatically.

– When your mobile finds the TV, a notification will be displayed on the screen to allow USB debugging. Just click on the box Always allow from this computer and lastly in Accept.

And that would be all You can now return to the main interface of the app and move your finger on the mobile screen In order to move the cursor inside the television, and to click, you only have to touch the screen.