What to do to find and remove duplicate files on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 computer

Having duplicate photos, videos or files inside the computer turns out to be something more common than many of us can believe, and it is most likely that you also have some duplicate data on your PC.

Based on this, and knowing that Neither Windows 10 nor 11 have native tools to remove these files from your computereven more people think that the only option is to manually search for each duplicate file and delete it separately.

Fortunately, this does not have to be the case, since we can always resort to various third-party options that facilitate the task at hand.

dupdetector

On the one hand we have the classic dupdetector, a tool that quickly locates duplicate files in terabytes of data. We simply select a folder or volume and wait for the result, 100% free.

4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter

On the other hand, there is a tool called 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter that deletes all the duplicate files that you have on your computer, not to mention that it is very easy to use and its accuracy turns out to be 100%, just what you want to hear, although in this case is paid.

4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter is a program that, basically in just a few steps, seeks to make your life easier so you don’t have to manually search for duplicate files in every folder you have on your computeran action that we know turns out to be very inefficient, not to mention that there are many files that can be overlooked when doing so.

The functions of the aforementioned program include the locate and delete all duplicate photos, videos, songs and/or documents.

All this cleared up, We go directly to the steps you must follow to delete the duplicate files, so pay attention:

– First of all, go and download the 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter program from its official website.

– Enter the program and click on the big sign of + that will be shown to you in the middle of the screen.

– Choose the storage unit where you want to search for duplicate files, or where you think they are.

– Now press the blue button that indicates duplicates in order to search for all the files that are 100% the same, or click on the button similar images to find those that naturally resemble each other.

– Wait for the list to be displayed with all the duplicate files that the program has found and, by clicking on the one you want, you will see a preview of the other or others in the right column in order to compare them.

– Activate the box then that is displayed just to the left of each file or click on the top button that says select automatically to choose all files.

– Click on the bottom button Remove and lastly in Yes.

All files that are deleted will be sent to the recycle bin, so that is where you will have to delete them permanently. As you can see, it doesn’t turn out to be a complicated process to carry out and it will surely be very helpful to finally get rid of all the duplicates you have on your computer.

Although 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter is a subscription-based program with various plans available, you will be allowed to delete up to 15 files for freeas a test you could say.