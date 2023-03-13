What to do if your iPhone is stolen: step by step

Although it is completely unfortunate and out of our hands, there is always the possibility that a thief could steal your iPhone. In the unfortunate event that this has happened to you, for your head and your body you must surely have an immense feeling of panic for everything that is on the mobile, in addition to thinking that you probably will not be able to recover it.

However, Apple fortunately offers different measures to take action in that difficult moment where you know that your iPhone has been stolen. Then read on to find out what to do step by step.

What should you do when your iPhone has been stolen

Before mentioning any steps to follow, The main thing is that you take a deep breath and manage to remain calm in order to have a slightly calmer environment, and with this, to be able to search for your mobile correctly.

That said, the first thing you should do is enter the page of Apple Searchgiven that from there it will be possible to know where your mobile is in real time. For this it will be necessary that you have a computer or at least another mobile (it does not matter if it is Android) at hand.

So if you have got a Windows PC or an Android mobile, simply click here to go directly to the Search page. On the contrary, if you have an Apple device at hand, you only need to enter the app Look for and there you sign in with your Apple ID account.

Once this is done, you will have a map on the screen where all your devices will be seen, and that will be the moment where you must click on the tab of your iPhone, that is, the iPhone that has been stolen. This will allow you to see on the screen where your mobile is in real time, or failing that, it will show you the last known location of the iPhone.

These are the three options you can choose from the Find My iPhone service

Now, at this point you will have three different ways to act: play sound to make iPhone beep and start honking to find it more easily if it is near you.

lost mode in case you are in an unknown area or out of your reach (an additional code will be created and you will also be able to leave a message on the device screen for anyone to read).

Finally, Erase iPhone is the last option and this is the one that truly It should be used in case you already know for sure that you will not be able to recover the mobile. So, once you click on that button, the iPhone will reset itself and erase all the data you had there so that no one can access it.

Whichever option you use and despite the fact that the iPhone may be turned off, the service itself Look for will save that decision you have made so that when the thieves just turn on the phoneit does any of the three things you selected previously.