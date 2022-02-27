Tech NewsAppsSocial Networks

What to do if your Facebook account is hacked

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Although Facebook is theoretically a safe social network, it is not impossible for your account to be hacked. It can happen that a hacker is done with your password and has access to your account, your information and your contacts.

If a hacker gets your Facebook password, they can access your account, your personal data and your contacts on the social network

And not only that, because it is common for Facebook users to use their account on this social network to access other platforms. This implies that, just by getting your Facebook password, the hacker will be able to enter your profiles on different websites and platforms.

There are many ways you can tell that someone has taken control of your Facebook profile. The most common is to find out that they are sending messages to your contacts in the social network or making publications that you have not written. The moment you realize that something like this is happening, you should get to work as quickly as possible:

-Login: Try to log in to Facebook so that you can check whether or not your password has been changed. If you’re lucky and can log in, go right away and change your passcode. In case you can’t log in because the hacker has changed your password, request a password change. You can make this change from your email.

-Report to Facebook: Once your password has been changed or recovered, the most urgent thing is to notify Facebook of what happened. The social network has a specific section, which you can access from this linkto report hacked accounts.

-Security settings: Enter the security and privacy settings folder to check that everything is correct. Make sure your email is still listed as the account holder, and pay attention to which apps and websites have access to your Facebook account. Immediately change or remove any option you don’t remember turning on.

-Authentication in two steps: Activate the two-step authentication process to ensure that even if they can steal your password, hackers are unable to access your profile.

.

