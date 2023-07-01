What to do if your Apple Watch is getting very hot

- Advertisement -

If you currently have an Apple Watch, you surely enjoy the many features and conveniences offered by this well-known smartwatch from the Apple technology company, located in Cupertino, California.

However, like any other electronic device, it is possible that sometimes you find yourself with a worrying situation: Your Apple Watch is getting hotter than usual. But why does this happen? Keep reading this interesting article to find out.

- Advertisement -

Well, it is natural for your Apple Watch to generate some heat during use, especially when you perform intense physical activities or running demanding applications.

However, if you notice that your watch gets excessively hot, it is important to take measures to avoid possible problems and ensure its correct operation in the long term. So what should you do if your Apple Watch gets too hot? Here are some steps to follow to resolve this issue.

Things to watch out for if your Apple Watch is overheating

– Remove Apple Watch from your wrist: If your watch is hot to the touch, it is best to remove it from your wrist and leave it in a cool and dry place for a few minutes. This will allow it to cool down gradually and prevent heat from building up on your skin.

– Close apps and restart: Sometimes overheating can be related to background apps or processes consuming too many resources. To fix this, close all open apps by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, then swipe up on apps.

- Advertisement -

Next, restart your Apple Watch by holding the side button until the power off slider appearsthen slide it off and turn it back on after a few seconds.

– Update the software: To prevent your watch from overheating, make sure you have the latest version of the watchOS operating system installed on your Apple Watch. Software updates often contain bug fixes and performance improvements that can help reduce excessive heating.

– Avoid exposure to extreme temperatures: It may seem obvious, but many times we overlook that we are exposing the Apple Watch to extremely hot or cold environments, and this This is not a good thing, as it can affect its operation and contribute to overheating.. If you are going to do outdoor activities in extreme conditions, it is advisable to remove your watch and store it in a safe place.