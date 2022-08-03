What to do if you don’t know your phone number?

How to know your own number if you have an iPhone?

For those who have iPhone mobiles and are lovers of Apple devices with iOS operating systems, there are two ways to do it:

first method

Open on the iOS device the main menu. Now you have to click on the contacts option located at the bottom of the phone screen. When the screen opens, the number or contact you will appear first it will be that of the same device that is being used.

second method

Open Settings or Settings of the iPhone mobile device. Scroll down the screen until you reach the section or the phone option . When this tab is opened the first thing you will see is My number

How to know your own number if you have an Android device?

Android is the most used operating system or extended throughout the planet in which mobile devices are concerned, such as phones or tablets.

What There are many brands that use it. not all mobile models have the same way or method to find the number itself. There are also two general methods to achieve this.

first method

Most of the technology companies that manufacture mobiles usually put the number of the device at the beginning of the Contacts section or this can be found with the name of Me or Yo, depending on the language used.

second method

Enter to Settings or Settings of the mobile and open it Scroll down or scroll until you get the option to About Device or About Phone (also varies according to device brand) Go to section u Status option where all the information about the SIM card, the IMEI code, the IP address of the device and other data is shown, among which the number should appear. If it is not achieved in that way, you have to click on the option or SIM Status section o Status of the SIM card and at the end, you can see the alternative My Phone Number.

How to know the mobile phone number using WhatsApp?

By using WhatsApp you can also know your own phone number. Just do the following:

Step 1: Enter WhatsApp

Step 2: Click on the three points in the upper right corner as a menu

Step 3: Choose the Settings option

Step 4: Click on the profile picture

Step 5: The name will be visible to those who see the chats and the phone number itself will appear below.

How to find out your own phone number with the help of a relative or friend?

You can call or send an SMS to a friend or relative to send back a message containing your own phone number. This is a very simple way.