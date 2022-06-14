What to do if they ask you for money with Bizum [Ojo, posible estafa]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Bizum is the most widely used system for sending small payments between users in Spain, where it has more than 15 million users. It is a very useful application that allows you to send your friends or relatives a payment, for example, to complete a small debt, pay the proportional part of a friend’s birthday present or pay the part that corresponds to us for the last beers that we have taken

Bizum is used by more than 15 million people in Spain

However, Bizum is also a payment system to carry out small purchases and economic transactions, and in this context you have to be careful because a wave of scams is becoming popular through this system that have led more than one to lose. thousands of euros.

As you know, when you send a Bizum the recipient receives a message that confirms that the money has arrived directly to his bank account. However, there is also the possibility to “request money”. In this case, the person to whom the request is sent receives that message asking for money, at the expense of their compliance.

What some cybercriminals are doing, to try to deceive users, is to contact them through apps for buying and selling products (such as Wallapop or Vinted) where they are selling what they no longer need.

They indicate their interest in buying it, but instead of making the payment through the application itself, what they do is ask for their phone number to pay them through Bizum. What happens is that, instead of sending them the money, what they do is request money from them.

Users, unconcerned, upon receiving a message from Bizum (and as they were waiting for the money from the transaction) hit “accept” without realizing that, instead of sending them money, what they are requesting is that amount.

Cybercriminals can repeat the process several times, even with the same user, since the user, not receiving the money in his account, thinks it is an error and accepts the message again with a new request for money.

What can be done in these cases?

The main thing is to carefully review any message that comes to us from Bizum, especially if the sender is not a trusted person, to find out if instead of sending us money what they are doing is requesting funds from us.

If we receive a message that asks us for money, and it is not from a trusted person or based on a situation that we recognize, the only thing to do is ignore it and, of course, not accept the money transfer.

If we have sent the money and we have been victims of a scam, the first thing to do is bring the case to the attention of the authorities. Reporting the situation to the Police Telematics Crimes Unit may be the first step in trying to recover what was scammed or, at least, for cybercriminals to be intercepted.