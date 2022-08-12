What to do if the power or reset button on an iPhone or Android is not working

Restart cell phone without the s. (photo: The Spanish)

There are two things that usually go wrong smartphones. Batteries and mechanical parts, i.e. buttons. button, volume button, etc. The first one used to have a fix, but nowadays it is very difficult to replace it.

And if the buttons fail, you can still extend the life of the phone a little more. In other words, if the user needs to reboot a phone either there are several alternatives to the physical power button.

Rebooting an Android device is less common than an iPhone. You can keep it on all day and recharge it as needed without worrying about its longevity.

But maybe an app or game crashes, a patch or update is installed, or the phone is not working as it should. A quick reboot fixes a lot of things.

Ways to restart an Android if the buttons do not work

Normally, to turn off an Android smartphone, you have to press and hold the volume up and power buttons until the screen turns off.

The user then waits a few seconds and presses the power button again. Other phone models only require the power button.

But if that button doesn’t respond, what can you do? The easiest solution is to go to the software, because the hardware, the buttons, don’t work. So, below are 3 ways to reboot an Android if the buttons are not working:

1. Use the shutdown menu

If the physical buttons on your phone don’t respond, Android will. So instead of pressing the power button, it will go to the android shutdown menu

This will be located at the top of the phone, in the Android quick settings. It can be opened by swiping down with one or two fingers from the top of the screen.

By default, you will see Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile data settings. But if you open this menu, you will see all the available options, including the power button. At least that’s the case in android 12 onwards, as by default the power button is used to turn on the google assistant.

If pressed, you will see a shutdown menu with three virtual buttons: Emergency, Power off and Restart. You want to restart it, because if it’s turned off, there will be no way to turn it back on.

Reboot an Android if the buttons don’t work. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

2. Use the accessibility menu

Depending on the version of Android that has been installed, it may be necessary to configure your own accessibility options.

In other words, the Android Accessibility Kit app from Google Play Store. Once installed The accessibility menu will be activated.

To do this, you must go to the menu Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility menu. You have to enter and activate this menu. For the first time, Google will ask if you want to give control over this feature on your Android phone. The answer is Yes.

Once enabled, a new icon will be visible in the Android bar, which is used to view open apps, go back, or return to the desktop. When you touch the person Icon, the accessibility menu opens.

If the power button is pressed in the accessibility menu, you will see the shutdown menu Android, which allows you to restart or shut down the device. The power button on the phone will no longer be needed.

Reboot an Android if the buttons don’t work. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

Apps to reboot Android

The two methods above are the fastest and easiest to use. But if they are not convincing, you can try your luck with one of the many apps available on Google Play to shutdown and reboot Android:

– shut down. Simple but effective.

– Always Power Button. Add a power button to the notification bar.

– Power Menu : Software Power Button. Open the shutdown menu android classic.

Shutdown application. (photo: Google Play Store)

The way to restart an iPhone if the buttons do not work

Reboot the operating system iOS or turning it off usually cleans the terminal of a lot of unnecessary data and cache for its operation, which will clearly improve the operation and the speed with which iOS executes the tasks that are asked of it.

Use Assistive Touch

In the case of an iPhone, there is only one way to reset the device. These are the steps to perform:

– Go to General > Accessibility.

– At the bottom of the menu touch on Assistive Touch.

– Now Activate Assistive Touch.

– Click on the button that appears on the screen.

– Click on Device.

– Long press Lock screen.

– Then you will see the usual screen to turn off the system