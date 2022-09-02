What time does “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premiere on Prime Video?

The fiction developed by J. D. Payne Y patrick mckay for Video will finally hit the platform with its first season of eight episodes and a debut made up of two episodes. Each Friday, The Lord of the : The Rings of will two of them until September 23 with the end of the season and, it is expected, the confirmation of the second. Although the project is planned for five, it still has to pass the ultimate test: hook viewers. Without a doubt, it will and here we tell you the reasons.

In New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Australia, England, Ireland, Spain, Colombia and Argentina, the series has already had its big debut in the cinema, in an event specially organized by the platform and with free tickets. But this Thursday, September 1, it will reach the whole world through the Amazon video platform. Next, we tell you the schedule in which it will be released in your country.

premiere time of The rings of power:

Thursday

Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 10 p.m.

Friday

Spain: 03 AM.

This means that this Thursday, as usually happens with the big premieres of Prime Videothe debut of The Lords Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power with the first (Shadow of the Past) and second episode. Without a doubt, there is great expectation with this debut since Amazon Studios has been producing this series for years. In the words of JA Bayona, director of the premiere pair of episodes, he explained in several interviews that his generation (like so many others) grew up reading Tolkien’s books and that this is “the essence that will prevail in the series.”

One of the most important saga of literature and, thanks to Peter Jackson, of cinema known as The Lord of the rings, will have a prequel television series based on appendices written before the original Tolkien books. Those who were the author’s children auctioned this material, today’s big platforms entered the auction and Prime Video He was the one who took the biggest prize and they managed to have new material to write, produce and achieve this new series.

the madness for The Lord Of The Ring it bloomed again. Even more than with the premiere that any of the films of The Hobbit due to various factors, but possibly due to telling a totally new story and in a format never before used by the franchise. And the most important of the factors is that the promise is enormous: it is a five-season project, with an investment of $500 million in the first and more than $1,000 million invested in the entire title.

Cover of the reissue of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” for the Prime Video series premiere

The opportunity to revisit the books and movies was also seized. Prime Video I put on the initial cover the three films of The Lords of the Rings and the trilogy of The Hobbit. For its part, Editorial Planeta also relaunched the edition of five books for Latin America, the one with covers illustrated by John Howe and which is made up of the three books by The Lord of the rings plus The Hobbit Y The Silmarillion.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most anticipated premieres of the year and the most ambitious in the history of television, since each chapter has an investment of over $65 million dollars, at least in the first season. Those numbers translate into the quality of the image and the experience, for those who have already seen the series, it feels so familiar to the movies of Peter Jackson and the books of J. R. R. Tolkien.

With debut for this Thursday night in Latin America, the rings of power will premiere two episodes per week exclusively on Prime Video.

