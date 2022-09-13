What time does iOS 16 reach the public today, September 12?

- Advertisement -

Last Tuesday, Apple announced the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

That same day the company also revealed that , Monday, 12, the stable version of iOS 16 will arrive on compatible devices.

The what’s new in iOS 16 They include a redesigned lock screen, easy setup of a focus mode, shared iCloud photo library, new Mail and Home app features, improved dictation, and more. You can read the top 10 news here.

The update arrives for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max users. iPhone XYes, iPhone Xyes Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Traditionally, Apple typically releases the update at 10:00 a.m. local time in San Francisco. with only one exception in recent years.

iOS 15 arrived at 10:00 San Francisco / 19:00 Spain

iOS 14 arrived at 13:00 San Francisco / 22:00 Spain

iOS 13 arrived at 10:00 San Francisco / 19:00 Spain

iOS 12 arrived at 10:00 San Francisco / 19:00 Spain

iOS 11 arrived at 10:00 San Francisco / 19:00 Spain

The exception came with iOS 14, which was curiously the only time that Apple has released iOS just the day after announcing the new iPhone. Perhaps that’s why the release was a few hours late.

Therefore, since this year iOS 16 arrives several after the iPhone 14 event, it can be expected to arrive at the usual time. We have created a small table so you know when you will start receiving iOS 16 on your iPhone in the main countries from which you visit us:

Country Hour Costa Rica 11:00 The Savior 11:00 Honduras 11:00 Panama 11:00 Ecuador 12:00 Colombia 12:00 Mexico 12:00 Peru 12:00 bolivia 13:00 Paraguay 13:00 Puerto Rico 13:00 Venezuela 13:00 Argentina 14:00 Chili 14:00 Uruguay 14:00 Spain 19:00

