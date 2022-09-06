What “The Whale” is about, the Brendan Fraser film that received a 6-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival

, actor from “The Whale” who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

brendan fraser was one of the highest grossing actors in the industry during the 90s and early 2000s. Surely everyone remembers George in the Jungle, The Mummy, To Hell with the Devil and the Oscar winner, Crash. But since fame is sometimes fleeting and many Hollywood stars know that, his career faded after an incident of abuse that led to a great depression.

Luckily, in recent years we have seen him return timidly but in great participations such as in the series Trust and we will also see it in the new film by Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon. But this new resurgence in the career of Fraser it ends up being consecrated with the film The Whale), directed by Darren Aronofsky (The Fighter, The Black Swan)in which the actor plays Charlie, a 300-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair after enduring a personal tragedy.

about-the-Brendan-Fraser-film-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Sadie Sink, the actress accompanies Fraser in the film. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi) about-the-Brendan-Fraser-film-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

With a clear run to win many awards, this film debuted at the venice festivalwhere the standing ovation for 6 s (the amount of time is officially measured), brought tears of emotion to Fraser as everyone praised her performance. “ Charlie is the most heroic man I’ve ever played.” said the actor during the interviews that were given at the festival. The rumor that began to circulate is that we will surely see him in the race for the Oscars.

- Advertisement -

The Whale It also has one of the actresses of stranger things that this season had a great role. Is about Sadie Sanck (Max in the series of Netflix), who here plays the teenage daughter of the character from Fraser, a man who suffers from severe morbid obesity and struggles to reestablish the bond with her. The film is based on the play by Samuel D Hunter, who in turn adapted the script with Aronofsky. The cast is completed Hong Chau, Samantha Morton Y Ty Simpkins.

Brendan Fraser used a prosthesis to bring a morbidly obese man to life. (A24 via AP)

To achieve the characterization, the actor used a special suit that added approximately 100 kilos. The process took him six hours a day in the make-up room and during the festival he referred to this suit as “cumbersome, not exactly comfortable”. He also added: “ The torso piece was almost like a straitjacket with sleeves that, retouched by hand, looked identical, just like human skin, right down to the hand-cut hair.”

Is that Fraser He knows about the looks of others, since he suffered in the first person the discrimination of the industry when he stopped having the body idealized by Hollywood: “ It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically to inhabit that physical being. ”. This film will undoubtedly mark the return of Fraser to the big leagues after the premiere of the film by DC, Batgirl, in which he played Garfield Lynns/Firefly, which was eventually canceled by Warner Bros. The Whale (produced by A24) It is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 9 of this year, but we do not yet have a release date in Latin America.

: