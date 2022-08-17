Joe Biden has made data traffic with Europe a top priority, while Democrats and Republicans are working on a nationwide data protection law.
Table of Contents
With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU set a standard in 2016 that providers and legislators from all over the world must follow if they want to be compatible with the law of the 27-state federation in Europe. Worlds keep colliding – especially transatlantic ones. The USA, with its state and private sector actors, is still considered the land of data collectors. There is still no federal data protection law there. Instead, each US state does its own thing. Because the transatlantic flow of data from Europe is threatening to dry up, the US government urgently needs to find a solution.
The lack of data protection law at federal level is one of several hurdles: The GDPR only allows the export of personal EU data if the protection of this data is guaranteed in the target country at a level comparable to that in Europe. The EU Commission, as the competent authority, must examine this and then make a so-called adequacy decision.
More on law, consumer and data protection in IT:
-
How the EU wants to revolutionize the way data is handled through data acts
-
What the USA learns from Europe when it comes to data protection
-
EU undermines data protection for searches for child abuse images
-
Law: ECJ allows decompilation of software for debugging
-
Legal issues of agile software development
-
Legal issues of pseudonymization and anonymization
-
Consumer protection: Confusion about the right of withdrawal for “order and pick up” transactions
-
Impact of Brexit on IT law
-
Law against restraints of competition: declaration of war on the digital giants
-
Arbitration procedures for IT-related legal disputes
-
Consumer law: Bill against fake product recommendations
-
Personal rights: Press archives can also store unpleasant things for a long time
-
Law: Reformed data protection regulations reveal strengths and weaknesses
-
Law: EU unitary patent clears important hurdle
-
GDPR in practice: erasure of personal data
-
GDPR threats for companies: Where hidden personal data lurks
-
Warnings: Claims for injunctive relief under competition law endanger online shops
Such “adequacy decisions” have so far been made for 14 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Israel, Uruguay, Canada and the Faroe Islands. The US legal framework, on the other hand, is not sufficient. Therefore, in the past 20 years, the USA has repeatedly looked for alternatives to legally secure data transfers.