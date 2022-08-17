Joe Biden has made data traffic with a top priority, while Democrats and Republicans are working on a nationwide data law.

Table of Contents



This Week in History: April 5-11 What the USA from Europe when it to data protection

According to Privacy Shield

Lack of supervisory authorities and common guidelines

New federal data protection law

Federal law and state law

The Audi A6 e-tron will project video games on a wall while you recharge it Secret services remain unaffected

Securing traffic

Read the article in c’t 18/2022

With the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU set a standard in 2016 that providers and legislators from all over the world must follow if they want to be compatible with the law of the 27-state federation in Europe. Worlds keep colliding – especially transatlantic ones. The USA, with its state and private sector actors, is still considered the land of data collectors. There is still no federal data protection law there. Instead, each US state does its own thing. Because the transatlantic flow of data from Europe is threatening to dry up, the US government urgently needs to find a solution.

The lack of data protection law at federal level is one of several hurdles: The GDPR only allows the export of personal EU data if the protection of this data is guaranteed in the target country at a level comparable to that in Europe. The EU Commission, as the competent authority, must examine this and then make a so-called adequacy decision.

More on law, consumer and data protection in IT:



How the EU wants to revolutionize the way data is handled through data acts Amazon: super offer on AirPods Pro on Unieuro’s Bastard Black Friday

What the USA learns from Europe when it comes to data protection

EU undermines data protection for searches for child abuse images

Law: ECJ allows decompilation of software for debugging

Legal issues of agile software development

Legal issues of pseudonymization and anonymization

Consumer protection: Confusion about the right of withdrawal for “order and pick up” transactions

Impact of Brexit on IT law

Law against restraints of competition: declaration of war on the digital giants

Arbitration procedures for IT-related legal disputes

Consumer law: Bill against fake product recommendations

Personal rights: Press archives can also store unpleasant things for a long time

Law: Reformed data protection regulations reveal strengths and weaknesses

Law: EU unitary patent clears important hurdle

GDPR in practice: erasure of personal data

GDPR threats for companies: Where hidden personal data lurks

Warnings: Claims for injunctive relief under competition law endanger online shops

Such “adequacy decisions” have so far been made for 14 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Israel, Uruguay, Canada and the Faroe Islands. The US legal framework, on the other hand, is not sufficient. Therefore, in the past 20 years, the USA has repeatedly looked for alternatives to legally secure data transfers.



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+