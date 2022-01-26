What the improved shopping experiences on Snapchat will be like with its new lenses

Snap, the parent company behind the social app Snapchat, is empowering shopping experiences through Augmented Reality with the arrival of new AR Shopping Lenses (Augmented Reality shopping glasses), which will allow users to have real-time details of each product they are interested in.

In this way, it is no longer about seeing and trying each product virtually, but also to know the details of it, offered by the corresponding brand to which it belongs. With this, you will have a card for each product with a detailed description of it, the price at which it is for sale, and even links to similar items, among other information that the brands themselves want to provide.



For snaps:

Snapchatters now interact with AR over 6 billion times per day, and 93% of them are interested in using AR to shop.

The public launch of the new AR Shopping Lenses comes after some time in the testing phase, where Snap has been testing them across a number of brands including Ulta Beauty and MAC Cosmetics.which are now among the first to officially use the new Augmented Reality lenses, although AR Shopping Lenses from many other user-favorite brands will arrive in the coming months.

There is no doubt that Snap Inc is making recent efforts to promote online shopping with the ability to virtually try on products in a number of categories, an experience that is directed above all among the segment of younger userswho are the ones who mostly use the platform.

To support the growth of AR Shopping Lenses over time, the Lens Web Builder platform has received an update that adds templates that make creating them a few clicks away.

For now, these templates will be in the hands of beauty brands, but over the next few months they will also reach brands from other categories, and in the meantime, they will have to settle for the launch of their Augmented Reality lenses at via Snap’s Lens Studio.

By last, Retail brands and partners will have access to real-time analytics so they can learn how shopping experiences are performing through Augmented Reality lenses for decision-making that affect both the present and the future of their commercial strategies, including knowing what other products they can also put up for sale that may have a greater possibility of purchase.