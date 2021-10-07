What the future of podcasts could look like on YouTube

Google will begin to take the world of podcasting more seriously. To do this, as a recent Bloomberg report advances, from the YouTube platform they are looking to hire an executive to oversee the podcasting business.

Over the years, YouTube has moved beyond video hosting to diversify into other types of services, such as YouTube Red, YouTube Gaming, and YouTube Movies, among many others.



YouTube, now more serious with podcasts

What’s more, YouTube has become one of the top destinations for many podcast creators, allowing them to have greater visibility globally., taking as an example the number of subscribers to the podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”, with no more and no less than 11 million subscribers on YouTube, in addition to the fact that many podcast creators also often post videos of recordings of your programs on this platform.

So it is not surprising that from the YouTube video platform they also want to take the world of podcasts more seriously, competing against platforms such as Apple, Amazon or Spotify, which in recent times have invested heavily in both company acquisitions and content acquisition. In fact, Spotify are also entering the world of video podcasts, called vodcasts.

The idea, as in other YouTube services, is to seek the adaptation of YouTube’s capabilities for all those who use the platform for podcasts, both to share them with your audience as well as for the listeners themselves.

In other words, we want to provide an experience in the podcast segment that YouTube currently lacks, despite being one of the main options for creators.

It is clear that podcasts on Google have gone from one application to another over the years, and it may be that YouTube could become the definitive application for podcasts on Google, which would not be surprising.

From now on we can expect movements similar to those made to other types of services within YouTube, as was the case with YouTube Gaming, which eventually got its own custom section after a while supporting live esports video streams.

The interesting thing about all this is that Google knows that an increase in advertising sales in podcasts is expected, doubling with respect to the previous year, at least in the United States, although it still would not reach the level of advertising sales that there are currently with the videos.

It will be a matter of waiting for the new executive to arrive and supervise the experience that sooner or later we could see on YouTube for podcasts.

More information: Bloomberg