What should a connected car have to avoid accidents?

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a set of technologies that have revolutionized the automotive industry in recent years. These systems are based on the use of cameras, sensors and other electronic devices to collect information from the vehicle and its surroundings and thus help the driver make safer decisions and avoid potential risk situations.

In this article, we are going to delve into ADAS and its importance in improving road safety.

Driving assistance systems are a set of technologies that have been incorporated into vehicles to improve the safety and comfort of the driver and passengers. These systems rely on object detection, traffic sign identification, vehicle position recognition, and other data from the environment to inform the driver and help them make safer decisions.

The inclusion of ADAS systems in vehicles is a great improvement in terms of road safety. According to many experts, these systems could prevent between 40% and 50% of traffic accidents and reduce the number of fatalities by 25%.

Below are some of the more prominent ADAS systems:

speed limit assistant

This system uses cameras to read speed limit signs on the road and also GPS positioning to identify the maximum speed on the roads and alert the driver if they exceed them or prevent them from exceeding them with permanent limits.

Rear view camera with cross traffic warning

This system is one of the mandatory additions from mid-2022 and is expected to help drivers not only in parking lots, but also when they must maneuver in spaces with low visibility. Cross-Traffic Alert alerts you when reversing another vehicle that is less than 20 meters away.

lane keeping system

If the positioning sensors or cameras for this purpose detect that we have crossed a line on the road without the indicator having been activated, an acoustic warning signal is emitted, a vibration of the steering wheel or, directly, the turn is rectified.

Protection for cyclists and pedestrians

There are already, in some car models, safety glasses that protect cyclists (or pedestrians) in the event of a crash, as well as protection modules in the so-called front, side and rear crash zones.

automatic braking

When an obstacle is detected in the trajectory -it can be another stopped vehicle or a cyclist- and the driver does not brake, autonomous braking or AEB is activated, avoiding a collision.

Some brands are already implementing Augmented Reality on the dashboard, but it is a luxury that few can access, at least for now.

