What now, Musk?! Hundreds of Employees Leave Twitter After Billionaire’s Ultimatum

The result was catastrophic and data from the Blind platform indicate that 42% of the 180 employees directly chose the option of leaving the company.

According to the leaked text, the billionaire’s message to workers said they had until Thursday (today) to consider continuing “working long hours at high intensity” or resigning and “receiving a three-month severance pay”.

hundreds of Twitter employees decided to resign after Elon Musk, new CEO and owner of the social network, published a kind of “ultimatum” last Wednesday (16).

- Advertisement -

Another 25% chose to stay reluctantly, while only 7% chose to stay because they are “hardcore”. Although the exact number of employees who left the company is not disclosed, a hashtag on Twitter itself is full of reports of engineers who left the social network.

In addition, a statement released by Twitter this morning states that all offices will be closed until Monday (22) and that no one will be able to enter. To make matters worse, there are reports that security personnel began to expel employees from the company’s headquarters on Thursday night (17).

As Twitter has already fired a good amount of members of the communication team, there is still no official statement from the social network. In any case, market analysts have already started sharing a saying that fits well with the current situation on Twitter:

Last one to leave turn off the light.

It should be remembered that Musk already fired almost half of the employees as soon as he took control of Twitter and this new wave of dismissals puts the social network in a critical situation.