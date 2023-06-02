What now, Google? Pixel Watch Users Say Watch Is Randomly Disassembling

Thankfully Google replaced most Pixel Watch units that suffered from this issue, but not all users were that lucky. This is the case of user u/madstation, who reports that the following:

I had the same problem. Initially support said they would replace it. Then they decided not to.

I had to insist a bit and finally got a replacement. I was told to put the watch in the original box with accessories.

The replacement I received only included the watch. No bracelet, no charger and no original box. It’s practically useless.

I now have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.