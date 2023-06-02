What now, Google? Pixel Watch Users Say Watch Is Randomly Disassembling

In November, Google acknowledged that the Pixel Watch had a bug that inaccurately counted calories, but now a much more serious issue is plaguing some units of the watch. According to reports from some Reddit and Twitter users, some Pixel Watch units are randomly falling apart.
All the back plate came out randomly.
by u/milkkomson at PixelWatch
As we can see in the posts above and below, the back cover of the Pixel Watch is coming off the watch, exposing several of its internal components. No pattern has yet been found for the problem, but it is speculated that something is affecting the adhesive that is supposed to hold this component in place.
Thanks to my excessive sweating (I believe) the glue on the back of my pixel watch dissolved and the back has popped off. pic.twitter.com/ltUQauXC4I
— SuperSanusi (@supersanusi) May 30, 2023
Thankfully Google replaced most Pixel Watch units that suffered from this issue, but not all users were that lucky. This is the case of user u/madstation, who reports that the following:
I had the same problem. Initially support said they would replace it. Then they decided not to.
I had to insist a bit and finally got a replacement. I was told to put the watch in the original box with accessories.
The replacement I received only included the watch. No bracelet, no charger and no original box. It’s practically useless.
I now have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
Furthermore, some users claim that Google simply refused to fix or replace the faulty unit and still charged $300 USD to file a warranty and replacement claim, which is troubling even as a isolated case.
So far Google has not commented on the problem, but the fact that it is a watch makes it even more worrying, as it certainly should affect the device’s water resistance. Simply put, this can cause more serious damage to the Pixel Watch’s internal components if exposed to liquids with the back cover partially open.