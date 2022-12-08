What now, Apple? Twitter Blue may be more expensive for iPhone users, says rumor

Despite having an understanding with Tim Cook, everything indicates that Elon Musk is not very interested in paying the fee charged by Apple in the App Store. Therefore, rumors indicate that the plan Twitter Blue may be more expensive for users who subscribe via iPhone🇧🇷
Thus, while the Android or Web user can subscribe for just US$ 7 (~R$ 36) monthly, the same plan can cost US$ 11 (~R$ 58) if purchased via iPhone.
Elon Musk is not willing to pay the 30% fee to Apple. Therefore, the additional amount will be charged directly to the user.
In addition to giving Apple a nudge, the measure also seeks to encourage subscriptions in the Web version, since the user will pay the real value of Twitter Blue and the profit will be 100% of the social network.
For now, Twitter has not commented on the matter, but there are chances that the company will relaunch its subscription plan this Friday (9). Therefore, there is a great expectation to know if the problems of the first version were finally solved.
Rumors indicate that the new version of Twitter Blue should also bring different seal colors for corporations, government accounts and individuals. Additionally, there may be restrictions on changing usernames and limits on subscriptions for newer accounts.