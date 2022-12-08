What now, Apple? Twitter Blue may be more expensive for iPhone users, says rumor

Despite having an understanding with Tim Cook, everything indicates that Elon Musk is not very interested in paying the fee charged by Apple in the App Store. Therefore, rumors indicate that the plan Twitter Blue may be more expensive for users who subscribe via iPhone🇧🇷

Thus, while the Android or Web user can subscribe for just US$ 7 (~R$ 36) monthly, the same plan can cost US$ 11 (~R$ 58) if purchased via iPhone.