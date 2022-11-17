What now, Apple?! In addition to Brazil, India also wants to make the USB-C connection universal

Considering India has a population of 1.4 billion, Apple and other manufacturers are unlikely to challenge or lobby against the law.

The change suggestion was delivered to the Indian Parliament and everything indicates that the text will be approved very easily, since congressmen agree that it is necessary to reduce the amount of electronic waste.

Following the example of the European Union and even Europe, the Indian government is also working to make USB-C the universal connection on smartphones and other electronic devices.

In a statement distributed to the entire Indian press, the Secretary for Food and Distribution at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh, reinforced that there is already a consensus in Indian society:

A broad consensus has emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. Furthermore, it has been deliberated that a different charging port can be adopted for common phones.

As much as pressure from the Indian government shows that there is no more room for the use of other connections, Apple had already decided to use USB-C when the European Union passed its law making the standard mandatory.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple already works with the entire iPhone 15 line with a USB-C port. However, only Pro models should support fast data transfer.

Finally, it is necessary to remember that there is a similar bill in progress in the Europeian National Congress and that Anatel itself has already worked to make USB-C the universal standard here.