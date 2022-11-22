What now, Apple?! Corrupted photos and even strangers appear in new iCloud for Windows

Apple recently rolled out iCloud gallery integration in Windows 10 and 11, but apparently this has triggered a series of problems. That’s because there are reports of corrupted photos and videos, in addition to strange materials appearing in the software’s gallery.

Complaints are on the rise, with Reddit full of users frustrated with the new iCloud app. Most complaints involve photos that simply disappear from the cloud during the sync process.

In addition, there are cases where videos recorded on the iPhone 13 Pro or 14 Pro end up being corrupted in the Windows software. So, even if it is visible on the smartphone, it cannot be opened on the computer, for example.