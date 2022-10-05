What now, Apple? AirPods Pro 2 bug alerts false headphone battery problems

Apple is receiving more complaints from its users this Tuesday (04). According to the reports of several people who purchased the AirPods Pro 2, the new generation of headphones truly wireless most advanced of the brand, the accessories are giving a false alert about battery problems and advises them to be replaced. Products like the iPhone, iPad and AirTags are able to detect the critical reduction in their lifespan, but this only occurs after several years of use, and the most curious fact is that replacing the headphones battery is not a possible task. Big tech has not yet commented on the matter, but users are already speculating what may be happening.

Apple highlighted at the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 that the new headphones have the U1 chip that enables “Precision Finding”, a feature that shows the location of an accessory more accurately in case of loss. Another product that has this function is the AirTag, since it is in its nature to serve as a high-precision tracker. - Advertisement - The hypothesis is that the Buscar application is “mistaking” the headphones for Apple’s trackers. Also known as “Find My”, this tool displays the status of all branded products paired with the iPhone — whether it’s a headset or an AirTag — and is able to alert you when your battery level is low. Your computer could be among these 35,000 mining cryptocurrencies without knowing it The website MacRumors suggests that Apple may have used the same firmware base as the AirTags on the tips and charging case of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, causing the system to perceive batteries with much smaller capacities in the headphones and erroneously deduce that they must be replaced with new parts.

This possibility would justify the fact that the low battery alerts are identical to what you see in AirTag notifications. Given that the issue appears to be limited to the firmware of the accessories, it is possible that an update will be released in the next few days — the last patch was released nearly five months ago. The new headphones were announced in Europe with a suggested price of R$ 2,599, but there is still no scheduled debut date. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, are already expected to launch next Friday, October 7th.

See more!