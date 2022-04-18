What news do we expect for ipadOS at WWDC 2022?

There are only a few weeks left for WWDC 2022 and, although many eyes are on iOS, ipadOS, the variant of the operating system aimed at iPads, may be one of the great protagonists of the event. And it is that since Apple began to focus its tablet on productivity environments and how the device can rival desktop systems, there are some changes that are on the waiting list to bring ipadOS closer to that context.

For performance, as we have been able to verify for some time now, this comparison is becoming more feasible every day. Not in vain, and as we already told you in its presentation, Apple has started the jump from the iPad lines that are not Pro from Bionic SoCs (those used in iPhone) to M chips, that is, those of its computers. This, when we tested the iPad Air 2022, made it clear to us that performance is not and will not be an issue on all iPads equipped with this chip. And that the Bionics already did their job very well. This, in terms of performance, is another level.

However, and although year after year we see improvements in iPadOS, it means that the list of requirements for the operating system of Apple tablets is constantly evolving, although there are some elements that have been part of it for a long time. The good news is that, as we can read in GizChina, three of them could be in the next generation of ipadOS which, as we have already anticipated, will see the light of day next June at WWDC 2022.

The first improvement expected from iPadOS has to do with the smulti-application support or, to be more exact, multi-window. As a general rule, smartphones and tablets allow the simultaneous use of one or two apps sharing the screen. However, and based on a project that Apple engineers have been working on for some time, it is possible that in the next version of the operating system, it will be possible to keep several windows open simultaneously, in the same way that we usually do. on PC.

Another expected novelty that could be close is multi-user support. And not only in case we want to share our device with another person, but also in case we want to have separate profiles for professional and domestic use, the arrival of multi-user support in the operating system is another of the functions that are expected to advance in the comparison of tablets and PCs.

And probably the most importantthe arrival of really demanding apps. And don’t get me wrong, I think an iPad with an M1 chip can offer great things, the problem is that I think there are practically no apps capable of taking full advantage of it, that is, the apps that we know are more demanding in the desktop systems and even on workstations. With the next version of ipadOS this could change, as it points to the arrival of Final Cut (Apple’s professional video editing software) on the iPad.