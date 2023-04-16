What Life for the Waltons, Heirs to Walmart and Sam’s Club, Is Like

The Walmart heirs’ combined worth is roughly $234 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The family grants money and resources to support education, environmental efforts, and their home community through the Walton Family Foundation.

In public, the Waltons live pretty modest lifestyles despite their wealth. Here’s how they spend their fortune.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



The combined wealth of the Walmart heirs — which includes Rob, Jim, and Alice, as well as John’s wife, Christy, and their son Lukas — is roughly $234 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index.

- Advertisement -

While some work in the family business — whether that’s serving on the company board or working to manage the family’s wealth — others chose to pursue areas of personal passion.

Sam Walton, the original man behind the company that now encompasses both Walmart and Sam’s Club, set his family up for financial success when he divided the ownership before he died.

He wasn’t a man of flashy luxury, but you can see how his children are living a slightly more lavish life now.