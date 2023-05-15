What It’s Like to Be a Service Stylist at a Luxury NYC Hotel

Sarah Chelli is a service stylist at The Langham hotel in New York City and works with VIP guests.

Chelli is responsible for handling special requests to make visits as personalized as possible.

She talked to Insider about what her job is like, and took us on the job to set up a guest’s room.

Sarah Chelli is in an elevator with 30 balloons, hoping they don’t pop on the way up to a hotel room that she’s preparing for a guest who’s celebrating their sixth birthday.

Chelli is the guest relations supervisor and service stylist at The Langham hotel in New York City, and mostly works with VIP guests who range from longer stays, to celebrities, diplomats, and guests paying the hotel’s highest rates. She has worked at The Langham for a year.

Sarah Chelli works as a service stylist at The Langham in New York.

Britney Nguyen/Insider





As a “service stylist,” Chelli is responsible for communicating with guests to handle special requests. For example, Chelli said the hotel receives international guests who sometimes request snacks from their home country that Chelli has to find. Another time, Chelli said she had to make a run to the beauty store, Ulta, to pick up makeup for a guest who needed it for a photoshoot.

“Really, the epitome of my day is communicating with everybody,” Chelli said, including guests who can reach her on WhatsApp or the hotel’s messaging system, and the hotel staff that she coordinates special services for guests with.

“It’s a continuous cycle,” Chelli said. “You can’t really shut off even after you leave because if one of the guests you’re taking care of has a really important request, or a complaint, or some kind of predicament, you need to be available just in case.”

Chelli let Insider follow her on the job, and shared what it’s like.

The job is fun, but requires time management and prioritizing

Chelli taking balloons to a guest’s room in preparation for their arrival.

Britney Nguyen/Insider





Chelli didn’t study hospitality in college, but she moved to New York City after studying musical theater in college. Her background in musical theater helps her as a service stylist, she said.

“Just having an artistic background helps a lot where I feel like I am more gregarious that way,” she said, adding that having a creative eye also helps her when preparing a guest’s room from their requests.

Every day from Monday to Friday, Chelli leads the guest relations team through VIP guests who are expected at the hotel for the day, and what they’ve requested for their stay.

“I have to make sure that housekeeping is on certain rooms in case people have early arrivals or special needs like hypoallergenic, feather-free,” Chelli said. “We really try to cater to personalizing the guest’s stay.”

On the day Chelli talked with Insider, she was preparing a room for a guest who told her they were visiting the city to celebrate their daughter’s sixth birthday. Chelli left a birthday card, a Langham-branded teddy bear, and a backpack for the birthday guest, and decorated the room with pink balloons, which is Langham’s signature color. Chelli said not all amenities that guests request are free, like balloons, for example.

Chelli taping balloons around a guest’s hotel room before they arrive to celebrate a birthday.

Britney Nguyen/Insider





“It’s a really fun job, but it’s a lot of time management, and knowing how to prioritize what needs to be done each day,” Chelli said. “It’s always different. Some days there might be nothing going on, then other days I might have to literally do six different birthdays and then stay a little extra to do a rose petal turndown, then have to buy a specific cake for a gluten-free guest.”

For a rose petal turndown, which Chelli said is common for anniversaries and proposals, she spreads red, pink, and white rose petals around a guest’s room, and can draw a bath if it’s requested.

When celebrity guests stay at The Langham, Chelli said they often provide a “rider list” that can be pages long, and includes items like snacks and drinks, as well as amenities, like TVs, that they want in their room. The list also details how the guest expects their stay at the hotel to go.

Chelli said she’s been starstruck by celebrity guests at The Langham, but holds it together because it’s important that guests know they’re in good hands.

Once, Chelli, who is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said she met the CEO and founder of a famous convenience store chain in her hometown.

“I thanked him, I was like, ‘Your mac and cheese bites saved me in college,'” Chelli remembers. “It made his day and I was so excited.”

The service stylist position stands out because it’s more involved

Chelli said she feels like she’s on the front lines of the staff at The Langham, because she greets guests when they arrive, and spends time preparing their rooms.

“I think what makes the service stylist position so different is that we stand out, and we try to be very involved,” Chelli said.

She’s also been able to form personal connections with returning guests so they feel comfortable working with her when they stay at The Langham.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s great,” Chelli said. “You just want to make sure everything goes smoothly for everyone.”