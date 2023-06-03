What is YouTube Studio and how it works

- Advertisement -

YouTube Studio It is the specific section for youtubers and content creators of the video platform owned by Google. Basically, it is a space where they can manage everything related to their channels and manage them properly.

Start managing and monetizing your YouTube channel better.

All YouTube users can access each creator’s videos on their channel. However, YouTube Studio is a platform available only to those who upload content to YouTube (not to those who consume it and do not create it). In other words, channels are the stage and YouTube Studio is behind the scenes.

Learning how to use YouTube Studio is crucial for all content creators on the video portal. Basically, because through it the control of the views and earnings of the YouTube channel is carried out. Metrics are also analyzed, such as views, residence time… among other data, and you can even download free music for the videos.

Next, you’ll learn how to access YouTube Studio and some of the features you can take advantage of.

How to access YouTube Studio

Before you can start using YouTube Studio, you must have created a YouTube channel. When you already have your channel, all you have to do is enter the YouTube website or application and locate the icon with your profile picture in the upper right corner.

By clicking on that section you will access a drop-down menu in which you will find YouTube Studio as a second option. Keep in mind that if you have several active Google accounts, you must select the one where you have generated the YouTube channel.

Main features of YouTube Studio

– Edit videos: is a very useful option if you don’t want to pay for a video editor or use an online video editor. With YouTube Studio you can make online edits totally free. The option is in the upper left corner of the screen.

– Produce and manage playlists: From this section you can organize all the videos that you upload to your channel by playlists. You can generate lists by theme, which greatly streamlines the content search process by your subscribers.

– Take advantage of Creator Insider: It is a space through which the platform keeps you updated on new features and updates to YouTube Studio and YouTube in general prior to its launch.

– Schedule the publication of your videos: when you’re uploading your new content you don’t necessarily have to publish it instantly. You can also make use of the scheduling option so that the video is automatically published at a later time. This function is found in the “Visibility” section when loading the audiovisual.

– Analysis of your channel in real time: This important function will allow you to obtain precise information about the number of subscribers, visits and views. Not only that, this powerful tool gives you details about the reach of your content, the type of audience that usually watches your videos and the interaction of the users.